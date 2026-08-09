LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Shubman Gill’s call for a return of ODI tri-series has received support from ECB chief Richard Gould, with several multi-team tournaments already scheduled.

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return; ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival. Photo X
Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return; ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 22:09 IST

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould has welcomed Shubman Gill’s suggestion that triangular and multi-team tournaments could help inject fresh interest into 50-over cricket.

Gill recently backed the ICC’s decision to retain the traditional 50-over format, arguing that the ODI World Cup remains the game’s premier global event. Rather than reducing matches from 50 to 40 overs, the India captain believes cricket authorities should explore formats that bring greater variety to the bilateral-heavy ODI calendar.

You Might Be Interested In

“I grew up watching 50-over cricket a lot, and it remained an integral part of my childhood,” Gill said ahead of the first ODI in Birmingham against England. “When I think about the World Cup, the first thought that comes to mind is the 50-over World Cup. For me, the 50-over World Cup is the most prestigious World Cup. I don’t think it should be changed to 40 overs.”

The Indian captain also looked back fondly on the triangular tournaments that were regularly played during his childhood, particularly those involving India, Australia and Sri Lanka.

“One thing is that we used to play a lot of triangular series and it was really fun to watch. India, Australia and Sri Lanka used to play those tournaments,” he said.

Gill believes bringing such competitions back could offer both players and supporters something different from conventional bilateral contests.

“If I ever get a chance to play in a triangular series, it will be fun because you are not playing one team continuously. If we want to make this format more interesting, instead of having bilateral series, we can have triangular or quadrangular series. That’ll be interesting to play and to watch.”

ECB Open To More Tri-Series

Gould, meanwhile, has indicated that multi-team tournaments remain a possibility within international cricket’s increasingly congested schedule. According to Dainik Jagran, the ECB chief acknowledged that there is scope for tri-series while pointing out that England’s scheduling priorities currently favour formats that can be accommodated without extending the calendar too significantly.

Several multi-team tournaments have already appeared in the ICC Future Tours Programme for the 2023-27 cycle.

Pakistan hosted a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa in February 2025 ahead of the Champions Trophy. Another T20I tri-series is scheduled in Windhoek during August-September 2026, featuring hosts Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan are also scheduled to host another tri-nation tournament in October 2026, further demonstrating that the format has not disappeared entirely from international cricket.

The return of more tri-series could offer ODI cricket a fresh competitive edge. Unlike bilateral contests, teams must adapt to multiple opponents and changing tactical challenges within the same tournament.

However, fitting more competitions into an already packed international calendar remains the biggest obstacle. Any revival would need to be carefully balanced against bilateral commitments, franchise leagues and player workload.

Gill’s proposal has nevertheless opened an interesting discussion about how ODI cricket can regain some of its traditional appeal without altering its 50-over identity.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival
Tags: 50-over cricketECBengland cricketFTP 2023-27ICC Future Tours ProgrammeIndia Australia Sri LankaIndia cricketNamibia tri-seriesODI CricketODI revivalODI tri-seriesodi-world-cupPakistan tri-seriesquadrangular seriesrichard gouldshubman gillsouth-africa-crickettri-series revivaltriangular seriesZimbabwe cricket

RELATED News

Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS

Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

LATEST NEWS

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

Dadar to Ghatkopar: 4 New Bridges With Rs 1,179 Crore Coming Up In Mumbai To Ease Traffic Congestion

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image

Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

IND vs SL: Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out Of Test Series, Sarfaraz Khan Named Replacement

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival
Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival
Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival
Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

QUICK LINKS