Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Future In Focus: 4-5 Hour Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And BCCI Chief, Report Says

With the new World Test Championship cycle beginning with the England tour, the BCCI is reportedly looking to build the team around him.

Shubman Gill is emerging as the leading contender to take over as India’s Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement on May 7. With India’s Test tour of England beginning on June 20, the spotlight has shifted to selecting a new leader for the team.

Long Meeting with Gambhir Suggests Serious Interest

According to a media report, Gill recently had a four to five-hour discussion with India head coach Gautam Gambhir at his residence in Delhi. Before that, on May 6, Gill also met BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar after an IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

These meetings indicate that the BCCI sees Gill as a strong long-term option for captaincy. A BCCI source told the publication, “He has shown impressive leadership qualities in the way he has led GT, who are currently topping the table this season.”

Ashwin Proposes a Veteran Mentorship Plan

While Gill appears to be the front-runner, R Ashwin believes that other experienced players should not be overlooked. In a discussion on former Tamil Nadu opener Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan’s YouTube channel, Ashwin said that options like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also deserve attention.

“First of all, everyone is saying that Gill is the captain. Everyone is going in that direction. But there is a loud option in Jasprit Bumrah, and why do we forget about Ravindra Jadeja,” Ashwin said.

He also suggested a more gradual transition. “If you are willing to go for a new person as captain, I would say why not make him an understudy of an experienced guy for two years before handing him the job on a full-time basis.”

Jadeja is currently the most experienced player in the team after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He has played 80 Tests, scored 3370 runs and taken 323 wickets.

Captaincy Decision Expected Soon as Squad Announcement Nears

The Indian squad for the England tour is expected to be announced in the final week of May. Until then, speculation about who will be named captain continues to grow.

As the BCCI weighs its options, the decision could shape the course of Indian Test cricket for years to come. Whether they opt for a young leader like Gill or choose to introduce him under the mentorship of a seasoned player remains to be seen.

