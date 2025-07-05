Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Centuries Run Leaves Suryakumar Yadav Speechless – ‘Arey Bhai…!’

The Indian cricketing fraternity expressed happiness as skipper Shubman Gill continued his monumental run with the bat during the second Test against England at Birmingham, displaying a sense of awe and ridiculousness at the consistency shown so far.

Shubman Gill Joins Elite List with Double Ton and Century in Same Test

Gill launched himself into the galaxy of greats, overcoming legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli and becoming the ninth batter to have a combo of a double ton and a century in a single Test match.

Current Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav posted a hilarious Instagram story congratulating Gill, remarking, “Arey bhai kal ya parso hi toh story daaali thi, Wow Just wow” (Hey brother, I had just posted a story yesterday or day before, Wow Just Wow).

Former World Cup-winning Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed the skipper for making batting look “effortless and full of composure”.

“Another innings and yet another century! Making it look effortless and full of composure, great going captain! @ShubmanGill,” posted Yuvraj on X.

Another innings and yet another century! 💯

Making it look effortless and full of composure 👌🏻 great going captain! @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/vAJ8PhM5Cw — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 5, 2025

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also hailed Gill’s “Insatiable” hunger for runs.

“Shubman Gill’s appetite for runs is INSATIABLE! Another majestic 100 from the skipper–leading by example,” he posted on X.

Shubman Gill’s appetite for runs is INSATIABLE! 🔥

Another majestic 💯 from the skipper—leading by example. 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2025

Shubman Gill Breaks Records of Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar

After a brilliant 269 in 387 balls in the first innings, Gill ended the second session of day four unbeaten at 100* in 130 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 76.92.

He has become only the second Indian after Gavaskar to hit a double ton and century in the same Test, scoring 124 and 220 against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971. Other batters having achieved this feat include Australia’s KD Walters, West Indies RG Lowe, Australia’s Greg Chappell, England’s Gooch, WI icon Lara, Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara and Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.

With a total of 369 so far (and still going), Gill has outdone Gavaskar to have the highest aggregate for India in a single Test. Gavaskar’s Port of Spain masterclass in 1971 was worth a total of 344 runs.

He has also outdone ex-skipper and legendary batter Virat Kohli (243 and 50) to have the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test match. Virat’s effort came against Sri Lanka at his home stadium, Arun Jaitley Stadium, back in December 2017.

Shubman Gill’s Test Feats in SENA Countries Stand Out

Gill is the second Asian batter with 350-plus aggregate in a Test outside the subcontinent after Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammad (354: 17 and 337) at Bridgetown in 1958.

The youngster is also the third Asian batter to have a 300-plus run aggregate in a Test taking place in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) countries after Rahul Dravid (305) and Sachin Tendulkar (301) did that in Adelaide and Sydney respectively in 2003–04.

He is also the only third Indian captain to have a 100-plus score in both innings of the Test, besides Gavaskar (against West Indies in Kolkata, 1978), and Virat (against Sri Lanka in 2017).

Gill is the second player to record three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain after Virat Kohli.

India in Command After Gill’s Hundred and Pant’s Fireworks

Gill’s masterful century after his classy double ton in the first innings has put India in a strong position in the second Test against England, with the visitors ahead of the hosts by 484 runs at Tea on the penultimate day.

Rishabh Pant’s scintillating innings of 65 runs off 58 balls helped India quickly pile up the runs.

India has declared at 427-6, after skipper Shubman Gill got out 161 off 162 balls.

(With Inputs From ANI)

