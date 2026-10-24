Silicon Valley Open 2026: Anahat Singh Bows Out Of Tournament After Losing To Sivasangari Subramaniam In Semi-Finals

India’s Squash star Anahat Singh’s 3-1 defeat to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam on October 23, Friday, ended her ongoing Silicon Valley Open campaign hosted by the Red Wood City in California. The 18-year-old failed to stop Subramaniam despite taking the lead at one stage.

Silicon Valley Open 2026: ‘Anahat Singh very talented and dangerous’, says Sivasangari Subramaniam

While Anahat registered an 11-5 victory in the first game, the Malaysian squash player staged a solid comeback to win the next three games on the trot to defeat the Indian counterpart 3-1 (5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7). Notably, Sivasangari had also denied Anahat the gold medal in the women’s singles squash event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.



After her semifinal victory, Sivasangari praised Anahat’s talent and described her as a dangerous opponent, noting that she was already among the top players despite her young age. She said she started slowly but regained her rhythm by improving her accuracy, which helped her turn the match around.



“Anahat is very talented and so dangerous. She’s definitely amongst the top girls now, and she’s still so young. Coming into today’s match, I started a bit slow but got myself back into it, and I’m glad with the way I finished it. Obviously it’s easy to fall into her game; it wasn’t really a ‘who’s playing the best shot’ kind of game, but I needed ot find my accuracy and once I found that, the game changed. I could have done a few things a bit better, but overall I’m happy with the performance,” she said, as quoted by the PSA website.



Earlier, Anahat Singh scripted history by reaching the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open Squash tournament after defeating world No. 14 Salma Hany 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5) in a 42-minute match. With the victory, she became the first Indian woman squash player since 2019 to reach the semifinals of a PSA Tour Gold-level event. It was also her maiden semifinal appearance at this level. Following that win, the teenage prodigy reacted and said, as quoted by NDTV:

“It feels great. Coming into the match, I had never played her before, so I did not really know what to expect. I have watched her play so many times and she is highly experienced on the PSA World Tour. I was just looking forward to seeing how I would match up against her. I did not start off well. The first game was 11-4, which was a pretty bad start. However, I wanted to find a way to make my way back into the match and put up a fight. Whether it resulted in a win or a loss, I did not want to let it go too easily.”

At the moment, it’s unclear what will be Anahat’s next tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)