With rumours of Unai Emery’s sacking looming at Parc Des Princes after Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) shambolic defeat to defending European champions Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simone has distanced himself from the rumours linking him as Emery’s successor next season. The architect of Atletico’s success for the past 7 years addressed the recent rumours about him leaving Atletico and joining PSG at season end in his own style. Following Unai Emery’s disappointing exit from Europe’s biggest competition, Simone emerged as the frontrunner to replace the current PSG manager for many football pundits.

Remaining unperturbed with the speculations linking him at PSG, Simeone remained concerned about cementing his legacy at Wanda Metropoliticano. Atletico are half way through in securing their berth in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals after thrashing Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 on Thursday night at Wanda. When the Argentine was asked whether he will move to PSG after the end of the season, Simeone simply replied “Celta Vigo”, which Atletico will be facing next. Asking reporters to only focus on Atletico Madrid, Simeone showed his commitment towards the Madrid side by indirectly shutting down PSG rumours.

The 43-year old joined Atletico as head coach in the year 2011. Ever since his arrival, the noisy neighbours of Real Madrid have reached new heights. Simeone clinched the UEFA Europa League title in his debut season with Atletico. In 2013, Atletico outclassed derby rivals Real Madrid to lift the Copa del Rey title. Atleti under Simeone then opened the two horse La Liga race in the very next year by winning the Spanish league title. Atletico also reached the UEFA Champions League final on two occasions with the Argentine.

