Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Simona Halep Announces Retirement From Tennis

Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep announces retirement at 33 after home event in Cluj.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Simona Halep Announces Retirement From Tennis


In an emotional yet determined announcement, former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has bid farewell to professional tennis at the age of 33. The Romanian star, who has captivated audiences around the world with her incredible resilience and tenacity on the court, made the announcement after losing in the first round at her home event in Cluj, Romania.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Halep’s career has been a testament to her dedication and love for the sport. Despite delaying the start of her season due to knee and shoulder pain, she faced her home crowd at the BT Arena with grace and poise. “I don’t know if it’s with sadness or joy, I think I feel both, but I make this decision with my soul at peace. I have always been realistic with myself,” Halep told the crowd.

Acknowledging the physical toll that professional tennis has taken on her body, she added, “My body cannot take as much so as to get back where I once was. It is very difficult to get there, and I know what it means to get there. That is why I wanted to come to Cluj today to play before you and to say goodbye on the tennis court. Who knows whether I will return, but at the moment it is for the last time that I play here. I don’t want to cry, it is a beautiful thing. I became world number one, I won Grand Slams, it is everything I ever wanted. Life moves on; there is life after tennis too.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Halep’s journey to the top of the tennis world was marked by perseverance and triumph. After losing in three Grand Slam finals, she finally clinched her first major title at the French Open in 2018. She went on to win Wimbledon the following year, solidifying her place among the sport’s elite. Over the course of her career, she won 24 WTA titles, earning the admiration and respect of fans and fellow players alike.

However, Halep’s career faced a significant setback in October 2022, when she was provisionally suspended after testing positive for roxadustat, a banned drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells, at the U.S. Open. The initial four-year ban was later reduced to nine months following an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. During this challenging period, Halep reflected on the grueling demands of professional tennis and the toll it had taken on her well-being. “Being away from the court in this period, I realized how hard the last 15 years were, working every day, no matter how you feel, you must push yourself to the max,” she said at a press conference.

Despite the controversy surrounding her suspension, Halep maintained her innocence, attributing the positive test to contaminated supplements. “I am at peace. I know I didn’t do anything wrong in tennis, and I am clean, so I wasn’t mentally affected at all, but it did take me out of commission,” she asserted.

Reflecting on her career and the lessons she has learned, Halep expressed gratitude for her achievements and optimism for the future. “Perhaps life also means something else. I understood that in this period, and I want to enjoy what I am living now. I have done a lot in tennis. I am at peace, content with what I did, and I feel the time has come to look in another direction.”

Simona Halep’s retirement marks the end of an era in women’s tennis. Her remarkable journey from a young hopeful to a Grand Slam champion and world number one has left an indelible mark on the sport. As she embarks on this new chapter, her legacy of determination, passion, and grace will continue to inspire future generations of tennis players.

ALSO READ: Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

Filed under

Simona Halep tennis

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Military Aircraft Set To Arrive In Amritsar Today With 205 Deported Indians

US Military Aircraft Set To Arrive In Amritsar Today With 205 Deported Indians

Delhi Elections 2025: Bansuri Swaraj Urges Says, ‘I Want Double Engine Ki Sarkaar Ka Jalwa’

Delhi Elections 2025: Bansuri Swaraj Urges Says, ‘I Want Double Engine Ki Sarkaar Ka Jalwa’

Delhi Elections 2025: Here Is What Popular AI Chatbots Predict

Delhi Elections 2025: Here Is What Popular AI Chatbots Predict

Anna University Case: Madras High Court Criticizes SIT For Harassing Journalists

Anna University Case: Madras High Court Criticizes SIT For Harassing Journalists

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Jibe At Kejriwal’s 10 Year Reign Towards Degrading The National Capital, Watch

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Jibe At Kejriwal’s 10 Year Reign Towards Degrading The National Capital,...

Entertainment

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala?

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster Comes Forward To Take Responsibility

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox