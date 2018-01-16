Gold Medalist Simone Biles has joined the #MeToo campaign by coming forward to tweet that she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar, a longtime US women’s gymnastics team physician who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 140 women and girls under is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in a Michigan court last year.

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles is the latest name to join the #MeToo campaign by coming forward to say that she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Biles, who lit up the Rio 2016 Olympics as she won four gold medals, described the abuse in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday. Nassar, a longtime US women’s gymnastics team physician who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 140 women and girls under the guise of medical treatment, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in a Michigan court last year.

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl,” she wrote. “But lately … I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that were sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in a separate case, regarding child abuse images.

Biles filed her Twitter post under the #metoo hashtag, which has been used to raise awareness of sexual harassment and abuse. “For too long I’ve asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? was it my fault?’ I now know the answer to those questions,” the 20-year-old wrote. “No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.”

Biles said she was encouraged to come forward after hearing the stories of her fellow athletes. “After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me,” she wrote.

“I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated, and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up. I will compete with all of my heart and soul every time I step into the gym.

“I love this sport too much and I have never been a quitter. I won’t let one man, and the others that enabled him, to steal my love and joy.”

Biles is aiming to compete at the next Olympics although she says that her experiences have affected her.She wrote: “It breaks my heart, even more, to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused.”