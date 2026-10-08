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Home > Sports News > Singapore GP 2026 Cancellation Threat? FIA Issues Major Update on Haze, Air Quality and F1 Race

Singapore GP 2026 Cancellation Threat? FIA Issues Major Update on Haze, Air Quality and F1 Race

Singapore GP 2026 faces an air quality concern as Indonesia’s fires cause haze across Singapore. Despite unhealthy air quality, the FIA says the Singapore Formula 1 race, F1 night race and track activity are not currently at risk of cancellation.

Singapore GP 2026 faces threat with polluted weather conditions. Image Credit: X/@F1
Singapore GP 2026 faces threat with polluted weather conditions. Image Credit: X/@F1

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 13:16 IST

Singapore GP 2026: There might be “some restrictions” on outdoor activity such as entertainment during this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, but not on the race, if the haze currently blanketing the city-state worsens, the motor sports governing body said on Thursday.

Singapore’s Air Quality in Focus Before Grand Prix

Singapore has been shrouded in smoke for weeks, with the air quality currently in the “unhealthy” range across the country, just a day ahead of the race weekend and during a busy week of conferences with regional, ​business, cryptocurrency and sports leaders descending on Singapore.

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Is Singapore GP 2026 in Danger of Being Cancelled?

Despite the pall from Indonesia’s most intense fires in over a decade, the haze and poor air quality are not expected to threaten track activity or the staging of the F1 night race, said a spokesperson from the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

“Air quality levels are being monitored by the relevant local authorities, and appropriate contingency measures are in place,” said the spokesperson.

The FIA did not give a threshold for when plans affecting entertainment and other outdoor activity would be activated.

The spokesperson said they were following recommendations from local authorities and working closely with them to safeguard the health of F1 teams.

Singapore’s National Environment Agency and tourism board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

F1 2026 Driver Standings

Rank

Driver

Team

Points

1

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

320

2

George Russell

Mercedes

236

3

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

214

4

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

191

5

Lando Norris

McLaren

188

6

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

188

7

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

128

8

Isack Hadjar

Red Bull Racing

96

9

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

65

10

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

41

 

Singapore’s Weather Conditions in Focus

On Wednesday evening, the environment agency’s haze update said: “Under the prevailing southeasterly to southerly winds, smoke haze from these areas may continue to drift towards Singapore.”

In 2019, when haze was similarly in the “unhealthy” range during the Singapore Grand Prix, organisers had first aid help on standby and made N95 masks available to those who needed them.

Also Read: South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

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Singapore GP 2026 Cancellation Threat? FIA Issues Major Update on Haze, Air Quality and F1 Race
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Singapore GP 2026 Cancellation Threat? FIA Issues Major Update on Haze, Air Quality and F1 Race

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Singapore GP 2026 Cancellation Threat? FIA Issues Major Update on Haze, Air Quality and F1 Race
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