Singapore GP 2026 Qualifying Preview: When Will The Action Begin at Marina Bay Street Circuit? Check Live Streaming, Start Time And More

Singapore GP 2026 Qualifying: The 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend is set for another thrilling night under the lights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with qualifying scheduled for Saturday, October 10. The session will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s main race, making it a crucial contest for drivers chasing valuable championship points.

This year the Singapore GP carries extra weight as there is a Sprint weekend on the calendar, and a limited amount of time in the final qualifying session to make up for any mistakes in setup. This season the 4. 927km street circuit features plenty of tricky corners, unforgiving barriers and sweltering conditions that can prove costly if you get it wrong.

Qualifying is set to be a fight in store with the likes of Max Verstappen, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri all vying to try and secure pole position.

Singapore GP 2026 Qualifying: Date, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

The Singapore GP 2026 qualifying session will take place on Saturday, October 10, at 9:00 PM local time. Indian viewers can watch the session from 6:30 PM IST.

Here are the key details for Formula 1 fans:

Event: Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Start time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Live streaming in India: FanCode

Official schedule: Formula 1 Singapore GP 2026

Qualifying is set to take place after the 21-lap Sprint race, which is planned to start at 2:30 PM IST. The qualifying session is anticipated to last about one hour, though this may vary based on interruptions or changes to the schedule.

Indian viewers can catch the stream of this session on FanCode, which has the rights to broadcast Formula 1 events in India till the 2028 season. Meanwhile, viewers can also check out the various F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium plans on FanCode.

Singapore GP 2026 Qualifying

The Marina Bay street circuit is also a test of outright precision, tyres, and confidence. The street circuit itself is constricted, with very little margin for error on the race track, while its flow of corners makes putting together a clean lap mostly difficult.

The Sprint format over the weekend also means teams have less running time than at a traditional Grand Prix. That’s why the cars need to be turned around and ready to go before the qualifying session.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will be gunning to extend his advantage, with Mercedes’ George Russell, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) hoping to wrestle their way onto the front rows. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) is back after claiming a dominant win in the last race.

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