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Home > Sports News > Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen enjoyed victory in Singapore for the first time as the polesitter emerged victorious in the dramatic sprint on October 10, Saturday.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race. (Image Credits: X)
Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 17:44 IST

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen enjoyed victory in Singapore for the first time as the polesitter emerged victorious in the dramatic sprint on October 10, Saturday. The sprint race was notably delayed by well over 30 minutes due to rain, a record for sprint races.

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“I don’t see this as a win in terms of actually winning a Grand Prix” – Max Verstappen

The victory was the first of any kind for the Dutchman in Singapore as he took the chequered flag ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
“I want to win tomorrow. ​I don’t see this as a win in terms of actually winning a Grand Prix,” Verstappen said.
Mercedes’ championship ​leader Kimi Antonelli was gifted fourth place after the two McLarens collided on the final lap while ⁠his team mate George Russell crashed out of the lead on lap one. Verstappen had kept his pole position after ​escaping a penalty for overtaking under a yellow flag on Friday but the Dutchman made a slow start as Russell stormed ​ahead and Hamilton swiftly moved up from sixth to third.
Russell’s sprint ended on the last turn of lap one when his rear tyre went over the kerb and he spun into the wall to bring the safety car out.
“The start was horrendous again, so that’s ​definitely something that we need to improve on because if you have something like that tomorrow, that’s your race over ​if nothing crazy happens. After that, you just want to keep it calm and under control because you know that you can’t ‌pass ⁠around here,” Verstappen added.

George Russell laments ‘silly mistake’

Meanwhile, George Russell said a miscalculation caused him to spin out at the last corner.
“I came through the corner, had more battery deployment than I thought. Pushed me a little bit wider than I hoped and then I just went on the white line,” Russell said.
“Yeah, silly mistake. Big, big consequences.”
The carnage continued when Lance Stroll and Sergio ​Perez retired after they collided ​and Red Bull’s Isack ⁠Hadjar was asked to stop his car due to a technical issue. The safety car remained on track after Franco Colapinto’s Alpine also came to a standstill and they did not ​resume racing until lap seven. Verstappen led from the Ferraris of Hamilton and Leclerc while ​the McLarens ⁠of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were in the top five ahead of Antonelli.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race
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Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race

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Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race
Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race
Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race
Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race
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