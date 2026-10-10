Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen enjoyed victory in Singapore for the first time as the polesitter emerged victorious in the dramatic sprint on October 10, Saturday. The sprint race was notably delayed by well over 30 minutes due to rain, a record for sprint races.
“I don’t see this as a win in terms of actually winning a Grand Prix” – Max Verstappen
“I want to win tomorrow. I don’t see this as a win in terms of actually winning a Grand Prix,” Verstappen said.
“The start was horrendous again, so that’s definitely something that we need to improve on because if you have something like that tomorrow, that’s your race over if nothing crazy happens. After that, you just want to keep it calm and under control because you know that you can’t pass around here,” Verstappen added.
George Russell laments ‘silly mistake’
“I came through the corner, had more battery deployment than I thought. Pushed me a little bit wider than I hoped and then I just went on the white line,” Russell said.
“Yeah, silly mistake. Big, big consequences.”