Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Claims First Singapore Victory In Dramatic Sprint Race

Mercedes’ championship ​leader Kimi Antonelli was gifted fourth place after the two McLarens collided on the final lap while ⁠his team mate George Russell crashed out of the lead on lap one. Verstappen had kept his pole position after ​escaping a penalty for overtaking under a yellow flag on Friday but the Dutchman made a slow start as Russell stormed ​ahead and Hamilton swiftly moved up from sixth to third.

Russell’s sprint ended on the last turn of lap one when his rear tyre went over the kerb and he spun into the wall to bring the safety car out.

“The start was horrendous again, so that’s ​definitely something that we need to improve on because if you have something like that tomorrow, that’s your race over ​if nothing crazy happens. After that, you just want to keep it calm and under control because you know that you can’t ‌pass ⁠around here,” Verstappen added.

George Russell laments ‘silly mistake’