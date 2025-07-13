LIVE TV
Sinner vs Alcaraz: How To Watch The Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Streaming, Match Time, and TV Channel

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will play final at Wimbledon. Carlos already beat Sinner many time before, so he look strong. Match is on Sunday night at 8:30 PM IST. You can watch it live on Star Sports or JioHotstar app and website in India.

Sinner vs Alcaraz: How to Watch the Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Streaming, Match Time, and TV Channel (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 17:53:02 IST

Fans are all geared up for the much-anticipated Wimbledon Final between Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner on Sunday, July 13. The Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Final is set to take place at Centre Court, and the excitement is all high after two of the best of their times have arrived to play the last encounter of the tournament. 

The last encounter of these two amazing players was in the 2025 French Open Final, and that match turned out to be historic for Tennis. It became the second highest longest Grand Slam final ever, which lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. 

Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Third Straight Wimbledon Title

One hand, Carlos Alcaraz is in undefeatable form, and he has almost won every big title this year. He is on a winning streak of 24 matches, and if today Carlos wins the match, then it will be his 25th win. 

If Carlos wins the Sunday game, then he will be only the fifth man in the history of Wimbledon to win it in three consecutive years. He will be the fifth player after tennis legends like Björn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.



The Spaniard has a reputation for staying calm under pressure. His record in five-setters stands at an incredible 14 wins and just one loss. That kind of clutch performance could prove vital again.

Jannik Sinner’s Big Break on Grass Courts

For Sinner, this match is a chance at revenge. After losing to Alcaraz in the French Open final, he’s bounced back with renewed focus.

Though he had a rough start to the grass season—losing to Bublik in Halle and nearly going out to Dimitrov at Wimbledon—he’s turned things around fast. The Italian breezed past Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach the final.

Sinner is only 23 but has already reached the final of all four Grand Slams. In fact, he’s done it earlier than Alcaraz and even the Big Three—Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

Alcaraz vs Sinner Head to Head – Carlos win more

This match is number 13 time they play against each other. Alcaraz already win 8 time and Sinner only 4.

Last five matches, Alcaraz beat him all time. Even in French Open final, Carlos make big comeback and win. That match was very long and hard.



Also one more stat is there. In last 9 finals Sinner played, only Carlos is the person who beat him. So Carlos look more strong in this match also.

Wimbledon Final Live Watching in India

Q: When is the Wimbledon final?

  • Match is on Sunday, 13 July 2025

Q: What time it start in India?

  • After 8:30 PM IST, in the night

Q: Where the match is happening?

  • In London, at Centre Court, All England Lawn club

Q: Where to watch on TV in India?

  • Star Sports channel show the match live

Q: How to watch online live?

  • You can see on JioHotstar
  • Also on JioCinema app or Hotstar website

