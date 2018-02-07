Sir Alex Ferguson has told Jose Mourinho to play young midfielder Scott McTominay more often in the first team. The legendary Scot attended memorial service at Old Trafford in the honour of the players who lost their lives in the unfortunate Munich Air Crash. He was seen talking to Mctominay and then to Mourinho at the end of the service.

The boss remains the boss. It is near impossible to separate Sir Alex Ferguson from Manchester United. The legendary Scot who is responsible for reviving the club and take them to unprecedented glory remains a keen admirer of Old Trafford. He still runs the business at United with Jose Mourinho being an admirer of the boss himself. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the former United manager can be seen advising Mourinho to pick young midfielder Scott McTominay more often in the starting XI.

The 76-year-old attended a memorial service at Old Trafford organised in the honour of the 60th anniversary of those who lost their lives in the Munich Air Disaster. He met other club administrators and players there but singled out McTominay who he stopped to have a brief chat after which he embraced Mourinho and signalled him to play the young Scot more often. McTominay last played ahead of Paul Pogba in United’s latest Premier League fixture against Huddersfield Town. He left a lasting impression on the manager and was deservingly praised at the end of 90 minutes.

Here is the video:

Check out Jose Mourinho’s reaction when Sir Alex Ferguson tells him to pick Scott McTominay more often. Brilliant. 😂 #mufc [reddit] pic.twitter.com/r0fTuSgG7K — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 6, 2018

Sir Alex could be often seen cheering United from the stands at Old Trafford and earlier this season Mourinho had reckoned that the Scot is always welcomed to the club. “It’s his club,” Mourinho had said when asked about Sir Alex’s presence in the dugout. The video makes it clear that McTominay has certainly left the veteran impressed and can be assured of game time ahead. He has made six appearances for the club this season failing to find the back of the net. He made his Premier League debut for United in April last year against Arsenal. United will next face Newcastle United on Sunday and Mctominay can once again feature in the lineup.