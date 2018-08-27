Sir Don Bradman birth anniversary: Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to Australian legend Sir Donald Bradman on his 110th birth anniversary. Sachin shared an image of him with Bradman's bust in the background on Twitter with an emotional message.

Sachin Tendulkar shared an old image of him and Donald Bradman's statue in the background

August 27 marks the birthday of legendary Australian run-machine Sir Don Bradman and on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary, his lifelong understudy Sachin Tendulkar recalled the fond memories of Donald Bradman. The Indian Master Blaster took to his official Twitter handle and paid a tribute to the Australian cricketing icon.

It was on August 27, 1998, when Sir Bradman invited Australian spin wizard Shane Warne along with Indian talisman Sachin Tendulkar to his home on his 90th birthday. The trio spent a long evening together at the Australian’s residence while Sachin and Don had a real heart to heart back then.

During that 1998 meeting, when India was on Australia tour, Sachin asked Bradman how he geared up before stepping into a field, the Australian great replied that he would go to his job as a sharebroker for many hours before stepping on to the ground.

On Monday, Sachin took to his twitter handle and shared a picture of him with a statue of Sir Don Bradman in the background. The image was captioned: “It’s been 20 years since I met the inspirational Sir #DonBradman but that special memory is so vivid. I still recall his amazing wit, warmth, and wisdom. Remembering him fondly today, on what would have been his 110th birthday.”

Donald Bradman is regarded as the greatest batsman of all time by the entire cricketing community. He amassed 6,994 runs in just 52 Test matches at an unfathomable average of 99.94. The diminutive batter scored a stellar 29 centuries, which stood as a world record for several decades, and 13 half centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, had been long considered as the heir apparent to Donald Bradman’s legacy. Although the Indian legend surpassed the numbers established by Bradman by a big margin but since it came at a much slower rate, the fans opinion continue to stay divided on who is best of all time.

