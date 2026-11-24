Australia Ball-Tampering Controversy: Six months after the infamous Sandpapergate scandal in Cape Town, Australian cricket was reportedly caught up in another controversial ball-tampering episode during the 2018 tour of the United Arab Emirates. A fresh account of the incident has brought back questions about the team’s dressing-room culture, with Tim Paine and Justin Langer reportedly stepping in to prevent a repeat of the earlier controversy.

Australia’s tour of Pakistan in October 2018 was supposed to mark a new beginning for the national team. The side was still recovering from the fallout of the Cape Town Test against South Africa, where Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball. Steve Smith, David Warner and Bancroft had all faced suspensions following the scandal.

However, the latest revelations suggest that discussions surrounding questionable ball-management practices had not completely disappeared within the Australian dressing room.

Australia Players Discussed Using Mints During Pakistan Test

The alleged incident took place during Australia’s first Test against Pakistan in Dubai. As Pakistan continued batting and Australia searched for ways to generate movement with the ball, a player reportedly asked, “Who’s got the mints? Who’s doing the ball today?”

The question reportedly angered a new member of the Australian team, who immediately objected to the suggestion.

The player responded, “You’re f***** kidding me. We’re not doing that s*** again.”

The situation reportedly escalated when a substitute fielder was sent towards the dressing room to search through the team’s bags.

Tim Paine And Justin Langer Intervene In Dubai

Tim Paine, who had taken over Australia’s permanent captaincy following Steve Smith’s removal, reportedly noticed what was happening. He intervened immediately, gesturing towards the substitute fielder and asking him to return to his seat instead of entering the field.

Head coach Justin Langer also reportedly became involved in the matter.

Australia had apparently established strict instructions before the series that players would not carry mints or lollies onto the field, including during drinks breaks. The decision was aimed at avoiding another controversy involving the condition of the cricket ball.

Justin Langer’s Extraordinary Dressing-Room Reaction

The incident reportedly prompted an extraordinary reaction from Langer after the day’s play.

The Australian coach picked up a Baggy Green cap and wiped it against his backside to demonstrate how he believed the players were treating the reputation of Australian cricket.

His dramatic gesture reportedly left several members of the dressing room uncomfortable.

Paine later spoke with members of the support staff, including those who had been part of Australia’s touring group in South Africa. He reassured them that mints and lollies would never be allowed to manipulate the condition of the ball under his captaincy.

The alleged Dubai episode once again highlighted how deeply the Sandpapergate controversy had affected Australian cricket, even months after the team had attempted to move forward from the scandal.