SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, SAL vs TRI Match 8 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: SKM Salem Spartans (SS) will take on Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) in Match 8 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Saturday, August 8. Both teams will be looking for their first victory of the season after suffering defeats in their respective opening matches. Here are all the details, including live streaming, TV telecast, match timing, predicted playing XIs, squads and match prediction.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Match Details

Match: SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Match 8

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Match 8 Tournament: Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

NPR College Ground, Dindigul Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas TNPL 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network. The TNPL’s television coverage includes Star Sports channels, with regional Tamil coverage available on Star Sports Tamil.

How to Watch SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas TNPL 2026 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can use the FanCode platform to watch the match on mobile devices as well as laptops and desktops.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Predicted Playing XIs

SKM Salem Spartans Predicted XI: Hari Nishanth, R Kavin (wk), S Abishiek (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, S Harish Kumar, Karthick Manikandan, M Mohammed, S Ajith Ram, Uday Kumar M, B Iyappan, M Poiyamozhi.

Trichy Grand Cholas Predicted XI: Jayaraman Suresh Kumar (c/wk), K Rajkumar, S Shyam Sundar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Jafar Jamal, Antony Dhas, N Selva Kumaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Ganesh Moorthi.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Squads

SKM Salem Spartans Squad: R Kavin (wk), Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sunny Sandhu, Karthick Manikandan, S Harish Kumar, M Mohammed, S Ajith Ram, B Iyappan, M Poiyamozhi, Uday Kumar M, Eshwar M, Boopathi Kumar, Dinesh Vedaguru, Sudhan Sanjeevi, Dev Rahul, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Rajendran Vivek, Rahil Shah.

Trichy Grand Cholas Squad: K Rajkumar, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar (wk/c), Jagatheesan Kousik, S Shyam Sundar, Sanjay Yadav, Jafar Jamal, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, N Selva Kumaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Ganesh Moorthi, P Saravana Kumar, K Easwaran, Ramesh Kalimuthu, T Saran, Bhavan Suriya S, Washington Sundar, Sai Shriram G, Vijay Abimanyu T, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Match Prediction

Both SKM Salem Spartans and Trichy Grand Cholas will enter the contest after losing their opening fixtures, making this an important opportunity for either side to open its account. Salem will hope that Nidhish Rajagopal can continue his impressive form after scoring 69 in the team’s first match, while M Poiyamozhi will be one of their key bowling options after picking up three wickets in the opening game.