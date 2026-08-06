SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, SAL vs VKK Match 4 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings LIVE Streaming: SKM Salem Spartans (SAL) will take on Vida Kovai Kings (VKK) in Match 4 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday, August 6. Salem Spartans narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season after finishing fifth with three wins from seven matches and will be keen to begin their new campaign with a victory. Meanwhile, two-time champions Vida Kovai Kings endured a disappointing 2025 season, finishing sixth in the standings. Led by Shahrukh Khan, the Kings will be eager to bounce back and launch their quest for a third TNPL title on a winning note. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings Match Details

Match: SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings, Match 4

SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings, Match 4 Tournament: Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

NPR College Ground, Dindigul Time: 7:30PM IST

Where to Watch SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings Probable Playing XIs

SKM Salem Spartans Probable XI: Hari Nishanth, Dinesh Vedaguru, S Abishiek (c), Boopathi Kumar, R Kavin (wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Rajendran Vivek, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, S Ajith Ram.

Vida Kovai Kings Probable XI: Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth C, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Madhava Prasad, Shahrukh Khan (c), Jitendra Kumar, Manav Parakh, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Trilok Nag, R Divakar.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Vida Kovai Kings Squads

SKM Salem Spartans Squad: S Abishiek (c), Hari Nishanth, Dinesh Vedaguru, Boopathi Kumar, R Kavin (wk), S Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Rajendran Vivek, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, S Ajith Ram, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Dev Rahul, Sudhan Sanjeevi, Karthick Manikandan, Sunny Sandhu, B Iyappan, Uday Kumar M, Eshwar M.

Vida Kovai Kings Squad: Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth C, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Madhava Prasad, Shahrukh Khan (c), Jitendra Kumar, Manav Parakh, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Trilok Nag, R Divakar, Maan Bafna, K Deeban Lingesh, H Prashid Akash, Govinth G, P Vidyuth, Ambrish, Abhinav K, Mithun Vijay V.