Sky Sports suspended Jamie Carragher for two weeks after the shameful video of the former Liverpool defender spitting on a Manchester United fan went viral on social media. Carragher was summoned to the Sky Sports headquarters to give an explanation for his actions after which the decision was taken. Earlier he had phoned and apologised to the 14-year-old he spit at after Liverpool's bitter loss to fierce rivals Manchester United in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher shamelessly spit at a young Manchester United fan and is now paying the price for his disgusting act. Sky Sports has suspended him for his unkind behaviour with a 14-year-old Manchester United supporter as his future as a pundit with the premier sports broadcaster lays hanging. Carragher was caught on camera, spitting at a fan and his daughter after his former side’s latest defeat against bitter rivals United at the Old Trafford in the Premier League. He was called by the Sky administration, who were seeking an explanation from the 40-year-old.

Carragher after the disgusting incident had phoned the girl and her father apologising to them. He also put out his side of the story on Twitter and said that he was ‘goaded’ 3-4 times along the motorway which prompted him to throw a mouthful of saliva toward the car window of the rival fans. He also stated that he has personally apologised to the family. The spitting incident incited rage from football fans across the world, with the pundits to labelling it as shameful on Carragher’s part. He was summoned to the Sky Sports headquarters today, ahead of his much-anticipated appearance on Monday Night Football, which has now been suspended. However, he will remain a pundit with Sky Sports, as reported by the Mirror.

“Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie’s actions, we have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties. It falls well below the standards we expect of our people,” Sky Sports said in a statement. As per Mirror, Carragher will spend two weeks off on a break which he had applied for before the spitting incident came to light.

Before Sky, the ex-England defender who also made 508 appearances for Liverpool was dumped by Danish broadcaster TV3 from their Champions League coverage of Manchester United vs Sevilla. In his defence, Carragher had stated that he was unaware of the fact that the 14-year-old was sitting inside the car and was on the passenger’s seat. Meanwhile, the girl who was spit at had expressed her disgust over the incident and said she found no reason to be humiliated like that. The Sky Sports officials earlier told Mirror that Carragher’s act was unacceptable and appropriate action would be taken.

ALSO READ: It’s cowardly! Jamie Carragher ripped apart by English legend Vinnie Jones for spitting on a Manchester United fan

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

“Jamie should have been at Old Trafford for us tomorrow and we have taken him off that. It would have been like sending him into a lion’s den. I have seen the video and it certainly doesn’t look good. It is a big story in England and I wouldn’t have thought that sending him to Old Trafford would have been a good idea,” explained Peter Norrelund, head of sport at TV3 Sport. Carragher was due to appear on TV3’s coverage of Champions League. He has been dropped for the time being and it’s unclear whether he will continue being associated with the broadcaster. Meanwhile, the Sky Sports pundit said he had no idea if the girl was there and assured that he will call the family again and apologise sincerely.

Don’t know what’s more weird, Carragher spitting at the girl and this idiot or how the guy’s daughter is telling him to stop being an idiot pic.twitter.com/V13iWrToTe — ! (@ThibautSave) March 11, 2018

ALSO READ: Hope Juventus avoid Barca and Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-final: Allegri

England and Leeds legend Vinnie Jones slammed Carragher’s act calling it shameful and cowardly. “It is cowardly. How has the lad driving not driven after Jamie, rammed him, dragged him out of the car and beat seven… you know what I mean? If someone spat at my daughter sitting in the car, I would have been after them.”

“There is no sitting on the fence here, Jamie is down the road – down the jobcentre tomorrow. Spitting at 14-year-olds through a window? He is presenting on the TV. For Christ’s sake, he is supposed to be one of the top men,” he told Talk Sport.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App