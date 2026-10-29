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Home > Sports News > SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: Sri Lanka will take on England in the sixth match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, October 29. Check the SL vs ENG live streaming details, TV broadcast options, match time, venue and full squads.

SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 13:08 IST

Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: The contest presents different objectives for both teams. Sri Lanka will aim to maintain their momentum ahead of the final, having bounced back strongly after a difficult start to the tournament. Their recent performance was built around disciplined bowling and a comfortable run chase, giving the team confidence heading into their final league fixture.

England, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign despite producing competitive performances in patches. Harry Brook’s side have suffered three consecutive defeats and will be keen to end the group stage on a positive note. With the final already out of reach, England could also use the match to assess their options and regain confidence before their next assignment.

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The fixture will also offer opportunities for key players to find form. Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis will be eager to deliver a strong performance after a couple of unusual dismissals, while England wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox will look to make a greater impact with the bat. The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, where the surface has produced some low first-innings totals during the current tournament.

Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI 2026: Match Details

  • Tournament: Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026

  • Match: Sri Lanka vs England, 6th Match

  • Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

  • Time: 1:00 PM Local Time | 8:00 AM GMT | 1:30 PM IST

  • Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI 2026: Both Teams Squads

Sri Lanka Squad

Kusal Mendis (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Sachindu Colombage and Maheesh Theekshana.

England Squad

Harry Brook (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe, Adil Rashid, Mason Crane, Josh Tongue, James Coles and Sonny Baker.

Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In Different Countries

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in Pakistan?

Cricket fans in Pakistan can check PTV Sports for television coverage. Digital streaming options include the PCB Live app, Tapmad and Tamasha, subject to regional availability and the relevant platform’s match listing.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in India?

Viewers in India can check VETO’s digital streaming platform for live coverage of Sri Lanka vs England. No Indian television broadcaster has been confirmed in the supplied broadcast information. Fans should verify the match listing before the start.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in the United States and Canada?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can check the PCB Live app for streaming availability. Regional access restrictions may apply.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in the United Kingdom?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match through Sky Sports, with online streaming available on NOW. Fans can also check the PCB Live app for availability in their region.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in Sri Lanka?

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka can check Dialog and SLT-MOBITEL PEO TV for coverage through their respective television and digital services. Availability may depend on the provider and subscription.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in Bangladesh?

Viewers in Bangladesh can check T Sports for television coverage and Tapmad for digital streaming, subject to the platforms’ regional listings.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in the Middle East and North Africa?

Cricket fans in the Middle East and North Africa can check Cricbuzz for available digital match coverage and updates. Viewers should confirm the live-streaming options available in their country.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in Australia?

Viewers in Australia can check Fox Sports for television coverage and Kayo Sports for digital streaming, subject to the platforms’ listings for the fixture.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 6th ODI in other countries?

Fans in other regions can check Sports Central and Sports TV for coverage availability, depending on their country. Viewers should confirm local listings and regional restrictions before the match begins.

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SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
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SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop
SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

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