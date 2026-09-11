SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Pakistan Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 11. Pakistan reached the final four after finishing second in Group A, while Sri Lanka topped Group B with a flawless record. Here are all the details, including match timing, toss timing, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Semi-Final, Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Semi-Final, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Friday, September 11, 2026 Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

8:00 PM IST Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Team News

Pakistan Women qualified for the final four after finishing second in Group A, with their only defeat coming against India. Fatima Sana’s side will now aim to secure a place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final by defeating Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Women topped Group B with a perfect record and enter the semi-final as the defending champions. They stunned India in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final and will look to continue their strong campaign in the 2026 edition.

Where to Watch Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live on TV in India?

The Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming on Phone, Laptop and TV?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final on the SonyLIV platform. The match can be accessed on supported smartphones, tablets, laptops and other compatible devices.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Time

The toss for the Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final will take place at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, September 11, 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Squads

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Sri Lanka Women: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chethana Vimukthi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Dewmi Vihanga, Hasini Perera.