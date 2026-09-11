LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Pakistan Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 11. Pakistan reached the final four after finishing second in Group A, while Sri Lanka topped Group B with a flawless record. Here are all the details, including match timing, toss timing, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

SL vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
SL vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 18:12 IST

Pakistan Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 11. Pakistan reached the final four after finishing second in Group A, while Sri Lanka topped Group B with a flawless record. Here are all the details, including match timing, toss timing, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Semi-Final, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Friday, September 11, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Team News

Pakistan Women qualified for the final four after finishing second in Group A, with their only defeat coming against India. Fatima Sana’s side will now aim to secure a place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final by defeating Sri Lanka.

You Might Be Interested In

Sri Lanka Women topped Group B with a perfect record and enter the semi-final as the defending champions. They stunned India in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final and will look to continue their strong campaign in the 2026 edition.

Where to Watch Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live on TV in India?

The Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming on Phone, Laptop and TV?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final on the SonyLIV platform. The match can be accessed on supported smartphones, tablets, laptops and other compatible devices.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Time

The toss for the Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final will take place at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, September 11, 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Squads

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Sri Lanka Women: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chethana Vimukthi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Dewmi Vihanga, Hasini Perera.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

RELATED News

Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO

Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 3-1 to Storm Into Final, Defending Champions One Win Away From Title

IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence

Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

LATEST NEWS

The Revolutionaries Review: Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam Lead A Grand Freedom Saga — But Does The Spectacle Have Enough Soul?

As Ujjain’s Khade Hanuman Idol Leaves Authorities In A Fix, Kailash Kher’s ‘Hey Hanuman’ Arrives With A Powerful Message

Couple’s Private Moment On A Moving Train Went Viral, Leaving Internet Saying ‘Train Is Not A Bedroom’

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

BRICS Summit 2026: Putin Arrives in Delhi With His ‘Doomsday Plane’: It’s Unique Features and Protection Shield

Rise And Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag Replaces Ashneer Grover As Host — What Changes This Time?

Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained

Britney Spears Nude Video Leak: What Happened And Why The Viral Claim Sparked Controversy

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

QUICK LINKS