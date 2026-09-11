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Home > Sports News > SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Face India in Final? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Face India in Final? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Pakistan Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 11. Pakistan finished second in Group A after losing only to India, while Sri Lanka topped Group B with a flawless record. The winner of this contest will face India in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final. Here are all the details including match time, team news, toss prediction, predicted playing XIs and winner prediction.

SL vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Face India in Final? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
SL vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Face India in Final? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 16:02 IST

Pakistan Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 11. Pakistan finished second in Group A after losing only to India, while Sri Lanka topped Group B with a flawless record. The winner of this contest will face India in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final. Here are all the details including match time, team news, toss prediction, predicted playing XIs and winner prediction.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Semi-Final, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Friday, September 11, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Team News

Pakistan Women secured their place in the semi-finals after finishing second in Group A. Their only defeat in the group stage came against India, while they managed to progress to the knockout stage with a strong overall campaign. Fatima Sana’s side will now aim to overcome the defending champions and book a place in the final.

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Sri Lanka Women topped Group B with a perfect record and will enter the semi-final with plenty of confidence. They are the defending Women’s Asia Cup champions after stunning India in the 2024 final and will be hoping to reach another summit clash.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Women Predicted XI: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan.

Sri Lanka Women Predicted XI: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chethana Vimukthi, Chamudi Praboda.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The toss could play an important role at the Dubai International Stadium, with both teams likely to assess the conditions before deciding their approach. We predict Pakistan Women to win the toss and opt to bowl first.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Women will enter the semi-final as the defending champions and the only team in Group B to maintain a flawless record. Pakistan, meanwhile, have shown enough quality to reach the last four despite their defeat against India. The contest is expected to be closely fought, but Sri Lanka’s unbeaten group-stage campaign, experience and status as defending champions could give them the edge. We predict a victory for Sri Lanka Women, who are expected to book their place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final against India.

Who Will Face India in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final?

India have already secured their place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final after defeating Bangladesh in the first semi-final. The winner of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will therefore face India in the summit clash.

Where to Watch Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live?

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final live on the Sony Sports Network and stream the contest on the SonyLIV platform.

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SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Face India in Final? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Face India in Final? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
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