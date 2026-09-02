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Home > Sports News > SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

SL-W vs IDN-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Defending champions Sri Lanka Women will take on tournament debutants Indonesia Women in Match 6 of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 2. Sri Lanka enter the contest on the back of a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE, while Indonesia will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 71-run defeat against Bangladesh. Here are all the details, including winner prediction, predicted playing XIs, toss prediction, match details and where to watch the game.

SL-W vs IDN-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More
SL-W vs IDN-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 17:59 IST

SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Defending champions Sri Lanka Women will take on tournament debutants Indonesia Women in Match 6 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 2. Sri Lanka enter the contest on the back of a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE, while Indonesia will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 71-run defeat against Bangladesh. Here are all the details, including winner prediction, predicted playing XIs, toss prediction, match details and where to watch the game.

Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM Local Time)

Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women Current Form

Sri Lanka Women are currently placed at the top of Group B with one win from one match. Chamari Athapaththu is their leading run-scorer in the tournament with 48 runs, while Mithali Ayodhya is their top wicket-taker with three scalps.

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Sri Lanka began their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket victory over UAE Women. UAE were bowled out for 79, with Mithali Ayodhya and Chethana Vimukthi picking up three wickets each. During the chase, Imesha Dulani scored 25 off 18 balls, while Athapaththu smashed an unbeaten 48 off 25 deliveries to seal victory inside eight overs.

Indonesia Women are currently third in Group B after one defeat. Maria Corazon is their leading run-scorer with 12 runs, while Ni Kadek Ariani leads their bowling charts with three wickets. Indonesia lost their opening match to Bangladesh Women by 71 runs after Bangladesh posted 129/8 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted XI: Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Mithali Ayodhya.

Indonesia Women Predicted XI: Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, Maria Corazon, Sang Maypriani, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Ni Kadek Ariani, Theresiana Yohana, Fany Kurniawati, Rani Yuliani, Titis Kurniawati, Vina Oktaviani, and another member of the Indonesia XI.

Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women Toss Prediction

The toss could play an important role at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the surface potentially becoming easier for batting under lights, the team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and then chase a target. Sri Lanka’s stronger bowling attack and recent nine-wicket win could give them confidence regardless of the toss result.

Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Women are the clear favourites to win this contest. The defending champions have the advantage of greater experience, stronger batting firepower and a well-balanced bowling attack. Chamari Athapaththu’s explosive form and Mithali Ayodhya’s impact with the ball could once again prove decisive. Indonesia Women showed determination in their tournament opener but face a significantly tougher challenge against the reigning champions.

Winner Prediction: Sri Lanka Women are expected to beat Indonesia Women and make it two wins in two matches in Group B of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

Where to Watch Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women Live on TV?

The Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to Watch Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women Live Streaming?

Fans in India can follow the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 action through Sony’s digital streaming platform. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 2.

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SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

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SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More
SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More
SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More
SL-W vs IDN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Can Sri Lanka Win Back-to-Back Matches? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

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