In the 24th round of Premier League, Arsenal miserably lost 1-3 to Swansea in a game played at Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night. Arsenal suffered another dent in their top four finish hopes as they now lie at sixth spot, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

An ineffectual Arsenal side spoiled Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s debut on Tuesday night after they fell prey to clinical finishing of Swansea’s Sam Clucas. Despite taking a lead in the Premier League match played at Liberty Stadium, the North London club succumbed to a shambolic 3-1 defeat to a resurgent Swansea team. With the second consecutive victory, the Swans have leapfrogged three places from 20th position in the Premier League table and now sit out of the relegation zone at 17th spot.

Continuing his fine goal-scoring form, Nacho Monreal scored his fourth goal of the season in the 33rd minute of the game putting his side ahead of the hosts. But that lead lasted for less than a minute as Sam Clucas rose to the occasion equalising score with a sublime finish. Carlos Carvalhal’s men entered the pitch in the second half with a plan and gave no room to Arsenal to capitalise upon. Even the 30-minute appearance of Mkhitaryan was not enough to help his side.

The second half turned to be miserable for the visiting side as a horrendous error from Petr Cech in the 61st minute gifted a 2-1 lead to the Swans. Although Arsenal dominated the entire game on the pitch, completing almost 3 times the passes than Swansea and controlling 75% of the possession; the lack of creativity in the opponent’s box and clinical finishing cost the Emirates outfit the match. Sam Clucas put the final nail in Arsenal’s coffin by scoring his second goal of the game in 86th minute.

With the second consecutive exhilarating victory, Swansea jumped three places in the Premier League table from 20th place to 17th, effectively coming out of the relegation zone. While Arsenal suffered another dent in their top four finish hopes as they now lie at sixth spot, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.