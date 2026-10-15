SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan, Europa League: AC Milan will travel to Austria to take on RB Salzburg in their second league-phase fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League at Kleßheim on Thursday (Oct 15). The Italian side will be eager to recover from a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Benfica in their opening European match. Salzburg, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-0 away victory over Levski Sofia and will look to build on that result. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information for RB Salzburg vs AC Milan.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Europa League Match Details

Match: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2026-27

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2026-27 Date: Thursday (Oct 15), 2026

Thursday (Oct 15), 2026 Venue: Kleßheim, Salzburg, Austria

Kleßheim, Salzburg, Austria Kick-off Time: 10:15 PM IST

Where to Watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Live on TV?

The television broadcast details for the RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Europa League fixture in India should be confirmed through the latest listings from official broadcasters before kick-off.

How to Watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Live Streaming?

Indian viewers should check the official streaming platforms and UEFA’s broadcast information for confirmation of live streaming availability for RB Salzburg vs AC Milan. Streaming access may vary depending on regional broadcasting rights.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Team News

RB Salzburg head into Thursday’s encounter after securing a 1-0 win over Levski Sofia in their opening Europa League fixture. Haris Tabakovic scored the decisive goal in Bulgaria, helping the Austrian side begin their European campaign with three points. Salzburg will look to use their home advantage to maintain their positive start and extend their lead over Milan in the league-phase standings.

AC Milan, managed by Ruben Amorim, will be determined to respond after losing 2-0 to Benfica at San Siro. Despite enjoying considerable possession and creating pressure in the opposition penalty area, the Italian club failed to find the net. Milan have otherwise made a competitive start to their domestic campaign, collecting 12 points from six Serie A matches. Following a 3-0 victory over Lecce, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo and will now aim to return to winning ways in Europe.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Probable Playing XIs

RB Salzburg Predicted XI: Zawieschitzky, Lainer, Boma, Drexler, Schmid, Mazurek, Barry, Baidoo, Kitano, Vertessen, Konate.

AC Milan Predicted XI: Maignan, Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Musah, Modric, Bartesaghi, Pulisic, Cisse, Ramo.