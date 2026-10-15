LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan, Europa League: AC Milan will travel to Austria to take on RB Salzburg in their second league-phase fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League at Kleßheim on Thursday (Oct 15). The Italian side will be eager to recover from a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Benfica in their opening European match. Salzburg, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-0 away victory over Levski Sofia and will look to build on that result. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information for RB Salzburg vs AC Milan.

SLZ vs MIL, Europa League Elite: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
SLZ vs MIL, Europa League Elite: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 20:07 IST

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan, Europa League: AC Milan will travel to Austria to take on RB Salzburg in their second league-phase fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League at Kleßheim on Thursday (Oct 15). The Italian side will be eager to recover from a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Benfica in their opening European match. Salzburg, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-0 away victory over Levski Sofia and will look to build on that result. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information for RB Salzburg vs AC Milan.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Europa League Match Details

  • Match: RB Salzburg vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 15), 2026
  • Venue: Kleßheim, Salzburg, Austria
  • Kick-off Time: 10:15 PM IST

Where to Watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Live on TV?

The television broadcast details for the RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Europa League fixture in India should be confirmed through the latest listings from official broadcasters before kick-off.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Live Streaming?

Indian viewers should check the official streaming platforms and UEFA’s broadcast information for confirmation of live streaming availability for RB Salzburg vs AC Milan. Streaming access may vary depending on regional broadcasting rights.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Team News

RB Salzburg head into Thursday’s encounter after securing a 1-0 win over Levski Sofia in their opening Europa League fixture. Haris Tabakovic scored the decisive goal in Bulgaria, helping the Austrian side begin their European campaign with three points. Salzburg will look to use their home advantage to maintain their positive start and extend their lead over Milan in the league-phase standings.

AC Milan, managed by Ruben Amorim, will be determined to respond after losing 2-0 to Benfica at San Siro. Despite enjoying considerable possession and creating pressure in the opposition penalty area, the Italian club failed to find the net. Milan have otherwise made a competitive start to their domestic campaign, collecting 12 points from six Serie A matches. Following a 3-0 victory over Lecce, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo and will now aim to return to winning ways in Europe.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Probable Playing XIs

RB Salzburg Predicted XI: Zawieschitzky, Lainer, Boma, Drexler, Schmid, Mazurek, Barry, Baidoo, Kitano, Vertessen, Konate.

AC Milan Predicted XI: Maignan, Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Musah, Modric, Bartesaghi, Pulisic, Cisse, Ramo.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
Tags: europa league

RELATED News

Pathum Nissanka Out Of Pakistan Tri-Series In Big Blow For Sri Lanka; Replacement Named

BGMI Lite Renamed BGMI Air Ahead of India Launch Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registration | Here’s All You Need to Know

IND vs WI: Team India Not Chasing Well? Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Assessment After Shreyas Iyer And Co. Lose 4th T20I To West Indies

Most ODI Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

LATEST NEWS

VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened

What NoBrokerHood Takes Care of During the Diwali Chaos While Residents Have a Seamless Experience

Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering

Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?

SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Led by Ex-Angry Birds Executive, Xtendr Launches bitom, a Platform Bringing New Dimensions to Brand Engagement and Licensing

The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess

Missing Head Of 52-Year-Old Ajinpou Ringkangmai Found Days After Beheading In Manipur Deadly Attack

Self-Styled Healer Karan Kushwaha Faints After Spotting Snake Under His Foot In MP’s Chhatarpur; Rushed To Hospital

Bigg Boss 20 | ‘Kitne Ache Se…’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann After She Confronts Nakul Dhull Over Gullu Clash

SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
SLZ vs MIL, Europa League: Check RB Salzburg vs AC Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

QUICK LINKS