SMAT 2026: Delhi captain Priyansh Arya produced a sensational batting performance against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday (Nov 24), smashing 181 runs off just 68 deliveries to create history in T20 cricket. The left-handed opener became the highest individual run-scorer by an Indian batter in T20 cricket, surpassing KL Rahul’s previous record of 152 not out. Arya also equalled the world record for the most sixes in a single T20 innings, hammering 19 maximums to power Delhi to a massive total of 275/5 in 20 overs at the Daly College Ground in Indore.

Priyansh Arya Breaks KL Rahul’s Record With Stunning 181

Arya’s extraordinary knock took him past Rahul’s Indian record of 152 not out, which the latter had scored for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings during IPL 2026. The Delhi skipper reached his century in just 36 balls, making it one of the fastest hundreds in the tournament’s history.

Arya eventually finished with 181 off 68 deliveries, striking 19 sixes and seven fours. His innings is now the second-highest individual score in men’s T20 cricket, behind South African batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who smashed an unbeaten 188 off 79 balls for Titans against Knights in the CSA Pro20 Cup in October 2026.

Priyansh Arya Equals World Record With 19 Sixes

Apart from breaking the Indian record for the highest individual T20 score, Arya also matched the world record for the most sixes in a single T20 innings. His 19 maximums brought him level with Finn Allen, who had achieved the feat in June 2025.

Arya went past the previous mark of 18 sixes held by Chris Gayle and Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan. His remarkable power-hitting against Tamil Nadu has now placed him alongside Allen in the record books for the most sixes struck by a batter in one T20 innings.

How Priyansh Arya Played His Record-Breaking Knock Against Tamil Nadu

Delhi were asked to bat first and suffered an early setback when Yash Dhull was dismissed for eight in the third over. However, Arya took charge and ensured that the early wicket did not affect his team’s scoring momentum.

KL Rahul’s Previous T20 Record For an Indian Batter

Before Arya’s incredible performance, KL Rahul held the record for the highest individual T20 score by an Indian batter. He had smashed an unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, scoring 16 fours and nine sixes to help his team post 264/2.

Despite Rahul’s magnificent innings, Delhi Capitals suffered defeat as Punjab Kings chased down the target with seven balls to spare. Interestingly, Arya was part of the Punjab Kings batting effort in that match and played a crucial role in the chase with a quickfire 43 off just 17 deliveries.

Arya added 126 runs for the opening wicket with Prabhsimran Singh, who top-scored with 76 off 26 balls, as Punjab completed a remarkable chase. On Tuesday (Nov 24), the Delhi captain moved ahead of Rahul in the Indian T20 record books with an even more extraordinary individual performance.

Priyansh Arya Creates History in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026

Arya’s 181-run knock against Tamil Nadu will be remembered as one of the most remarkable performances in Indian domestic T20 cricket. By breaking Rahul’s record and equalling the global six-hitting milestone, the Delhi opener has delivered a historic innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

With 19 sixes, a 36-ball century and 181 runs from just 68 deliveries, Arya turned a difficult start into a record-breaking batting spectacle and powered Delhi to a formidable 275/5.