Home > Sports > Smriti Mandhana Breaks Down After Narrow Defeat Against England, Watch

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Down After Narrow Defeat Against England, Watch

England sealed their spot in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-finals after defeating India by four runs in a thrilling contest at Indore. Heather Knight’s century powered England to 288/8 before India faltered in the chase despite Smriti Mandhana’s 88.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 20, 2025 00:35:57 IST

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Down After Narrow Defeat Against England, Watch

Four-time champions England entered the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2025 after securing a thrilling four-run win over India in Indore on Sunday. Batting first, England posted a strong total of 288 for 8, powered by Heather Knight’s brilliant century.

Despite India’s promising start in the chase, the hosts fell short in the final overs. At one stage, India required 62 runs off 10 overs with seven wickets in hand, but a sudden collapse after Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal changed the course of the game. The defeat marked India’s third consecutive loss in the tournament.

England built their innings steadily after openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones gave a brisk start with a 73-run partnership.

Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight carried the momentum forward with a 113-run stand for the third wicket, keeping India’s bowlers under pressure.

Knight’s century, laced with 15 fours and one six, became the highlight of the innings. England appeared set to cross the 300-run mark but slowed down after Knight was run out for 109. Indian bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma, restricted the flow of runs in the final overs, conceding just 74 runs in the last 10 overs.

India started their chase confidently but faltered in the final stages. Openers provided a solid base before Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur added a steady partnership. Mandhana’s dismissal off Linsey Smith became the turning point.

The left-hander, who scored a fluent 88 off 98 balls, tried to clear long-off but failed to connect. Following her wicket, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh fell in quick succession, leaving India struggling under pressure. With the required rate climbing, India’s lower order failed to hold their nerve, and the hosts eventually lost the match by just four runs.

India’s Struggles Continue in the Tournament

The defeat against England marked India’s third straight loss in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. Earlier, India suffered defeats against South Africa and Australia.

The team’s decision to field six bowlers and drop Jemimah Rodrigues did not pay off as the batting lacked depth in the final overs. India now faces a do-or-die clash against New Zealand, with both teams tied at four points each. A win will keep India’s semi-final hopes alive, while a loss will end their campaign in the group stage.

England Secure Semi-final Berth with Confidence

England’s consistency continued with this win as they became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, joining Australia and South Africa.

They now sit second on the points table with nine points, level with defending champions Australia but slightly behind on net run rate. Captain Heather Knight, speaking after the match, credited her team’s composure for the win and expressed satisfaction over her performance.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur admitted the loss was “heartbreaking,” saying the team let the game slip away in the final overs despite being in a winning position.

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 12:35 AM IST
