LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

According to Nandish Sandhu, the postponement was initially attributed to a medical emergency in Smriti Mandhana’s family.

Earlier both Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal issued statements on their Instagram stories to address speculation and clarify their positions. (Photo Credits: X)
Earlier both Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal issued statements on their Instagram stories to address speculation and clarify their positions. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 5, 2026 19:47:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

Actor Nandish Sandhu has reacted to the chatter going around Smriti Mandhana and singer-composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding that got cancelled in November last year. “It’s better not to say anything on that right now. And let Palash speak from his side,” he said.

“I’d gone for the wedding. That didn’t happen. And I just got to know that it’s not happening at the moment,” he added.

You Might Be Interested In

The postponement of the wedding was initially attributed to a medical emergency. . “It’s postponed because what came out in the news, the same thing was there. Conveyed to you guys. Conveyed to everybody. Smriti’s dad wasn’t well. He was in the hospital. And that’s why everything has been postponed,” Nandish explained.

“Later on, I got to know through news and media that this is what has been printed and this is happening. And I feel bad about it,” he added.

The actor also opened up about the relationship the two shared. “Whatever the reason might have been, the wedding didn’t happen,” he said. “And you know, I’ve seen the love. I’ve seen how madly they were in love for the last five, six years. They were such a cute, nice couple,” he added.

Earlier, both issued statements on their Instagram stories to address speculation and clarify their positions.

Palash Muchhal wrote, “It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Smriti Mandhana, issued a separate statement on Instagram, saying, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”

Mandhana further said in her post: “I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Mandhana is presently leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side that made it to the final of the WPL 2026 and faces Delhi Capitals in the title clash.

Also Read: RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 7:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nandish SandhuPalash Mucchalsmriti mandhanaWPL 2026

RELATED News

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

‘We Are With Bangladesh’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Confirms Boycott Of India Match In T20 World Cup, ‘Won’t Play India’

Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

U19 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan to Reach Final

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru To Face 24-Hour Water Cut And 7-Hour Power Outage This Week: Check Dates, Timings, Full List Of Affected Areas

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Engaged? Mystery Ring Photo Fuels Speculation About Their Love Life; His Post Says, ‘I Found My…’

‘Congress Left Things In Damaged State’: PM Modi Praises EU And US Trade Deals During Rajya Sabha Speech, Calls India ‘Future-Ready’

Delhi High Court Orders Actor Rajpal Yadav To Surrender After Rejecting Final Plea In Cheque Bounce Cases

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

West Bengal Budget: As Polls Near, Mamata Govt Announces ₹500 Monthly Increase In Lakshmi Bhandar- What We Know About The ‘Women-Friendly’ Scheme

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

School Headlines (February 6, 2026): PM Modi To Interact With Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha, When, Where And How To Watch

Beginning of the End? AI Is Now Hiring Humans For Physical Jobs In Real Life With RentAHuman Platform: Here’s How You Can Apply And Earn Up To $69 Per Task

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

QUICK LINKS