Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

Actor Nandish Sandhu has reacted to the chatter going around Smriti Mandhana and singer-composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding that got cancelled in November last year. “It’s better not to say anything on that right now. And let Palash speak from his side,” he said.

“I’d gone for the wedding. That didn’t happen. And I just got to know that it’s not happening at the moment,” he added.

The postponement of the wedding was initially attributed to a medical emergency. . “It’s postponed because what came out in the news, the same thing was there. Conveyed to you guys. Conveyed to everybody. Smriti’s dad wasn’t well. He was in the hospital. And that’s why everything has been postponed,” Nandish explained.

“Later on, I got to know through news and media that this is what has been printed and this is happening. And I feel bad about it,” he added.

The actor also opened up about the relationship the two shared. “Whatever the reason might have been, the wedding didn’t happen,” he said. “And you know, I’ve seen the love. I’ve seen how madly they were in love for the last five, six years. They were such a cute, nice couple,” he added.

Earlier, both issued statements on their Instagram stories to address speculation and clarify their positions.

Palash Muchhal wrote, “It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Smriti Mandhana, issued a separate statement on Instagram, saying, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”

Mandhana further said in her post: “I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Mandhana is presently leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side that made it to the final of the WPL 2026 and faces Delhi Capitals in the title clash.

