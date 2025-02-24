Sneh Rana Makes RCB Debut, Replacing Joshitha VJ

Rana made her RCB debut against UP Warriorz at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This marks a crucial opportunity for the seasoned all-rounder to revive her career after a challenging journey in the WPL.

Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana made her debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, replacing young talent Joshitha VJ in the playing XI. Rana’s return to the WPL has been nothing short of dramatic, as she was initially left unsold in the December 2024 auction before being roped in as an injury replacement for Shreyanka Patil. RCB signed Rana for INR 30 lakhs, giving the experienced spinner another chance to showcase her skills on the big stage.

Rana made her RCB debut against UP Warriorz at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This marks a crucial opportunity for the seasoned all-rounder to revive her career after a challenging journey in the WPL. Having captained Gujarat Giants in the inaugural 2023 edition following Beth Mooney’s injury, Rana played eight matches and picked up six wickets. However, her 2024 campaign was a forgettable one, as she went wicketless, and Gujarat Giants finished at the bottom of the points table with only two wins from eight games. Consequently, the team opted for a complete revamp, choosing not to retain their former captain and vice-captain.

Despite her struggles in the past two WPL seasons, Rana’s experience and skill set remain valuable assets. She first grabbed the spotlight in the opening game of WPL 2023, taking 2/43 in her four overs as Gujarat Giants faced a heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians. Now, with RCB looking to defend their WPL title, Rana’s inclusion adds depth to their spin attack, especially in the absence of their star performer, Shreyanka Patil, who finished as the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024.

Who is Sneh Rana?

Born on February 18, 1994, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Sneh Rana is a seasoned Indian all-rounder who bowls right-arm off-break. She made her international debut in 2014, playing both ODI and T20I matches against Sri Lanka. However, her career took a setback in 2016 due to a severe knee injury that kept her out of international cricket for five years.

Rana made a remarkable comeback in 2021 when she was included in India’s squad for the one-off Test against England. She made an immediate impact, scoring an unbeaten 80* on her Test debut in Bristol and picking up four wickets in the same match. She also holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman spinner to take a 10-wicket haul in Test cricket. In her international career, she has 23 wickets in 4 Tests, 29 wickets in ODIs, and 24 wickets in T20Is.

Despite her international experience, Rana has been out of the Indian team for a while, having last played an ODI in December 2023, a T20I in February 2023, and a Test match in June 2024 against South Africa. Most recently, she captained the India C team in the Senior Women’s ODI Challenger Trophy, where she finished as the third-highest wicket-taker.

With RCB’s title defense in full swing, Rana has a golden opportunity to make a strong impact in WPL 2025. If she delivers with both ball and bat, she could push her case for a return to the national squad. As RCB fans eagerly watch, all eyes will be on whether Rana can seize this second chance and script another inspiring comeback story.

