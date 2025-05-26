Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly’s Brother, Out Of Danger After Dramatic Boat Accident

The quick response from the locals ensured both Snehasish and his wife were pulled to safety. Neither of them sustained serious injuries.

Snehasish Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and elder brother of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, had a close brush with death when a boat ride in Puri turned dangerous on May 24.

He and his wife, Arpita, were on an outing at Puri Beach when their boat unexpectedly capsized, putting their lives at serious risk.

Swift Action by Locals Averts Tragedy

Local residents and fishermen quickly came to their rescue after seeing the couple struggling in the water.

“It was a life-threatening accident. The boat capsized and we were saved by the local people and fishermen. I thank Lord Jagannath. This is sort of second life for us,” Snehasish told Cricbuzz.

Prayers and Gratitude Follow Ordeal

Snehasish expressed deep gratitude to the people who saved them and thanked the divine for a second chance at life.

His reference to Lord Jagannath highlights the emotional and spiritual connection the couple feels toward the holy city of Puri, which is a well-known pilgrimage destination in Odisha.

The news of the accident spread quickly and led to an outpouring of relief and support from the cricketing community and fans in Bengal.

A Look at Snehasish Ganguly’s Role in Cricket

Snehasish Ganguly is a former Bengal cricketer who later took on administrative duties in the sport.

As CAB president, he has been involved in developing cricket at the grassroots level in the state.

Though often away from the spotlight compared to his brother Sourav, Snehasish is a respected figure in Bengal’s cricket scene.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly things can go wrong and how vital immediate help can be.

