Chennai Super Kings suffered a massive shock after their vice-captain Suresh Raina opted out of IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons. Raina's sudden exit from the tournament shocked the entire cricket fraternity.CSK owner N Srinivasan recently spoke about Raina's departure and compared him to a 'prima donna'

After 13 members of the CSK group, including two players, tested positive for coronavirus in the first couple of weeks, another incident added their misery when batsman Suresh Raina backed out of IPL 2020 to return back home.It has been a tough first couple of weeks for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Raina left the CSK squard due to personal reasons but rumours of a rift between him and MS Dhoni have surfaced on the internet. CSK owner and former BCCI president N. Srinivasan, opened up on the issue and told Outlook that Raina’s sudden exit left the team in a bit of shock but skipper Dhoni took ‘complete control of the situation’.“I spoke to MS (Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe. You really don’t know who is a passive carrier,” he said.

The murder of Raina’s relative on August 20 in Punjab’s Pathankot was named the ‘personal’ reason behind Raina’s decision to leave the tournament suddenly. However, that might not be the complete truth.

According to recent reports, Raina was not happy with the hotel room he was given since his arrival. He was finding it hard to abide by the strict protocols of the bio-bubble. He also wanted a similar room that Dhoni had been provided. Raina’s room didn’t have a proper balcony and that might’ve been an issue for the vice-captain. 13 members of the CSK members testing positive acted as the final nail in the coffin and the vice-captain made up his mind to return back home.

On this Srinivasan said ,’Cricketers are like prima donnas … like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist,’.’My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything … sometimes success gets into your head,’ he added.

