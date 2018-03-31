Sony and Star India have both in written letters to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requested the board to rethink its decision of charging the same amount for India and non-India matches. The BCCI wanted the broadcasters to pay the same amount for telecasting matches involving team India or any other visiting teams.

BCCI is currently open for bids for the broadcasting rights of Indian cricket team’s home matches with Star India and SPN, owned by the Sony Corporation involved in a tussle to buy the rights. While the broadcasting rights of the home games of the Men in Blue are of imperative significance for the two top sports broadcasters of the country, they are both not particularly happy with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s stand over the revenue model. The BCCI wants the broadcasters to pay the same amount of money for both India and non-India matches which has not gone down particularly well with Sony and Star.

So as per the BCCI, they want the same amount from the broadcasters as they would pay for let’s say and India Australia or an India South Africa match, for a Tri-series involving any other moderate team like Bangladesh or Sri Lanka happening in the subcontinent. Sony and Star in their respective letters to the BCCI have requested the board to rethink their decision and not include non-India matches (including an international series or an ICC tournament) in the same bracket as an India match. BCCI wants the same amount in case of two visiting teams as well as any international series.

In its letter to the BCCI, Star claimed that a survey that they conducted during the Asia Cup in 2016 found that the viewership of an India match is far more than of a non-India game. India playing a non Test playing team also generates better viewership than two major Test playing nations contesting against each other.

“The average viewership on Indian matches is significantly higher than on non-India matches (as surveyed during the Asia Cup in 2016). Even an India match with a non-Test playing nation generates more viewership than two major Test nations playing each other. The bidder is expected to attribute the same per match value to any such match, without any realistic possibility of recovering such value. Paying same per match value for India matches and non-India matches is not commercially viable. We request the BCCI and CoA to reconsider their position,” a News 18 reported quoted Star’s letter to the BCCI.

ALSO READ: From Lungi Ngidi to Dhruv Shorey, 5 Chennai Super Kings youngsters to watch out for in IPL 2018

SPN too in its letter brought out the same issue and requested the BCCI to consider a change as all games didn’t have the same value as an India game. “The clarification says all matches will be valued the same. This means an India-Afghanistan-Bangladesh or an India-Bangladesh-Zimbabwe will be valued equally with an India-Australia-South Africa. This quite frankly is illogical. Advertisers and even the viewing public do not value these matches equally and for the BCCI to consider all of them as having the same value does injustice to bidders. We would earnest request BCCI to reconsider,” SPN wrote in its letter to the BCCI.

Currently, the broadcasting rights lie with Star India who paid BCCI a whopping $757.6 million to beat Sony in bagging the rights. Star also has the rights of broadcasting the Indian Premier League 2018, which was earlier being played by Sony since the inaugural season of the cash-rich league. Star only had the digital broadcasting rights with Hotstar being their streaming site.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh takes a U-turn on ball-tampering scandal, calls ban on Aussie trio ridiculous

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App