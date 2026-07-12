Sophie Cunningham Stuns Fans With Surprise Octagon Girl Appearance at UFC 329 During Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway | WATCH VIDEO

UFC 329: Fans at UFC 329 were treated to an unexpected crossover between basketball and mixed martial arts as WNBA star Sophie Cunningham made a surprise appearance as a ring girl during the blockbuster event headlined by Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2 on Saturday (July 11). The Indiana Fever guard drew loud cheers from the crowd and quickly went viral on social media, with many fans praising her confidence and charisma inside the Octagon.

Cunningham’s appearance came during one of the biggest UFC cards of the year, which also featured Conor McGregor’s stunning 69-second knockout victory over Max Holloway and Paddy Pimblett’s dominant win over Benoit Saint Denis. Her unexpected role became one of the most talked-about moments away from the fights, generating significant buzz across both the MMA and basketball communities.

Why Was Sophie Cunningham at UFC 329?

The Indiana Fever guard was invited by the UFC as a special guest and made a surprise appearance as a ring girl during the pay-per-view event. Cunningham embraced the opportunity, confidently carrying the round card inside the Octagon and interacting with fans throughout the night. Videos and photographs of her appearance quickly spread across social media platforms, attracting praise from supporters of both the WNBA and UFC.

Who is Sophie Cunningham?

Sophie Cunningham is one of the WNBA’s most recognizable personalities. After starring at the University of Missouri, she was selected in the first round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury before joining the Indiana Fever. Known for her aggressive style of play, leadership and competitive spirit, Cunningham has become a fan favourite and one of the league’s most followed athletes.

UFC 329 Delivers Memorable Moments

While Cunningham’s surprise appearance grabbed attention, the action inside the Octagon lived up to expectations. Conor McGregor announced his return in spectacular fashion by knocking out Max Holloway in just 69 seconds, while Paddy Pimblett strengthened his lightweight title credentials with an impressive victory over Benoit Saint Denis. The combination of thrilling fights and celebrity appearances made UFC 329 one of the year’s most memorable events.

Fans React to the Surprise Appearance

Social media erupted following Cunningham’s appearance, with fans describing it as one of the biggest surprises of UFC 329. Many praised the crossover between the WNBA and UFC, while others welcomed the promotion’s decision to feature one of basketball’s most popular stars during one of its marquee events.