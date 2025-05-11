Sørloth Breaks LaLiga Record With Fastest Hat-Trick in History As Atlético Madrid Crush Sociedad 4-0

Alexander Sørloth etched his name into LaLiga history on Saturday with a blistering four-goal performance in Atlético Madrid’s 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Metropolitano.

Alexander Sørloth etched his name into LaLiga history on Saturday with a blistering four-goal performance in Atlético Madrid’s 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Metropolitano. The Norwegian striker scored a record-breaking hat-trick in just 11 minutes, the fastest ever in the Spanish top-flight, and added a fourth by the 30th minute.

With the title out of reach, Atlético Madrid now stand third in the league with 70 points, trailing leaders Barcelona by nine and Real Madrid by five, who play in a potential decider on Sunday.

Record Hat-Trick Inside 11 Minutes

The 29-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 7th minute after receiving a long pass from Pablo Barrios. Just three minutes later, he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box to double the lead.

A little over 60 seconds later, Sørloth made it three with a close-range strike into the roof of the net, surpassing the previous fastest LaLiga hat-trick record held by Edmundo Suárez (1941) and Carles Bestit (1929) by four minutes.

A Fourth for Good Measure

Sørloth wasn’t done yet. In the 30th minute, he netted his fourth goal after taking a well-timed pass from Javi Galán, calmly controlling it before slotting the ball home.

The Norwegian has now become Atlético’s top scorer in LaLiga this season with 17 goals, overtaking Julian Alvarez, who missed the match due to suspension.

Sørloth’s Second Four-Goal Masterclass

This is not the first time Sørloth has scored four goals in a single LaLiga match. In May last year, while playing for Villarreal, he netted four against Real Madrid, helping his side secure a thrilling 4-4 draw—though that time it took him 56 minutes.

He nearly grabbed a fifth on Saturday, hitting the bar from near the penalty spot early in the second half as Atlético continued to dominate.

Real Sociedad’s Struggles Continue

The defeat extends Real Sociedad’s winless run in the league to five matches, and they now sit in 12th place with 43 points. The Basque side has also failed to score in their last three league games, reflecting a worrying decline in form.

Atlético look to finish strong despite being out of the title race, while Real Sociedad must regroup quickly to avoid slipping further down the table.

