Danish football legend Michael Laudrup has backed La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as favourites to lift the famous UEFA Champions League trophy this season. While FC Barcelona are lined up with Premier League holders Chelsea FC, defending champions Real Madrid will host Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Despite being impressed by Premier League frontrunners Manchester City and Unai Emery’s PSG who are still undefeated in Champions League this season, former Swansea manager said that his former clubs Real and Barca are deserved favourites to clinch the prestigious silverware.

Michael Laudrup said he will still bet on Real Madrid and FC Barcelona because of their experience which is indeed a huge advantage. After his former clubs, Laudrup picked Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to win this season’s UEFA Champions League. The 53-year old was an ace in both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. During his footballer career, he was regarded as one of the greatest players in the generation. Michael was an also an integral part of Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team at Catalonia. In Cruyff’s Dream Team, Laudrup bagged nine trophies and later joined arch-rivals Real Madrid and won the European title in 1992.

“With my experience, I will still put my money on the people who are used to getting there,” Michael Laudrup was quoted as saying by Omnisport. “That means my two ex-clubs from Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona, and then my outsider would be Manchester City,” Laudrup added. The Danish football believes Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are one of the few clubs in modern football who can change up to nine players and can still become a force to reckon with. “They [City] can almost make two teams. I think it’s one of the few clubs in football nowadays [that] can change nine players and you still see the starting XI and you say, ‘wow, this is a good team’.” the Al-Rayyan coach was quoted as saying.