Sourav Ganguly Birthday Surprise? Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story’ First Look Likely on July 8

Since the official announcement earlier this year, ‘Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story’ has swiftly become one of the most anticipated sports biopics amongst the masses, cinema buffs and avid cricket lovers of the nation. Known for his acting mettle, National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao essays the role of the legendary Indian former cricket team captain.

In light of the mounting cinematic fervour, ardent industry gossip also reveals that the film team is in the process of revealing the first look of the film or some first glance on July 8 – that is precisely the birthday of the cricketing prince of the 54th year of his birth! Although the lead members for the film are strictly silent about the distribution schedule for the promotional activities, speculations are doing the rounds since reports of initial production work.

A moment from the ongoing shooting of the biopic on Sourav Ganguly, at East Bengal stadium. pic.twitter.com/MMy7iNW5jF — EAST BENGAL News Analysis (@QEBNA) June 10, 2026

Birthday Surprise Speculation Mounts Around The First Look

The fascinating rumours regarding an impending July 8 reveal have completely dominated Bollywood entertainment forums over the past twenty-four hours. According to highly placed industry insiders close to the production house, the creative heads view the legendary captain’s birthday as the most commercially viable window to drop their initial asset.

The strategic first look reveal is expected to serve as a massive promotional catalyst, offering a localised glimpse of how beautifully the project is shaping up. Cinema trade experts note that an official announcement on July 8 would not only celebrate Sourav Ganguly’s massive sporting legacy but also help the makers build exceptional digital traction before revealing their ultimate theatrical release calendar.

Tracking Rajkummar Rao’s Intense Physical Transformation For The Biographical Role

To slide into the role of Indian cricket’s Maharaj, Rajkummar Rao went through a massively challenging physical transformation. The actor even addressed fan worries head-on this year when he was seen at various public appearances with a heavily rounded face and a different set of hair. Rao later shared that he consciously gained almost 10 kg, consuming a lot of pizza, sweets, and biryani to develop the base for his earlier film and was currently under a gruelling conditioning phase to shed the weight and get a hold of left-handed batting, drives through the off-side, and the towering stature Sourav Ganguly possessed through his entire stint with international cricket between 1992 and 2008.

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