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Home > Sports News > Sourav Ganguly Death Threats: Former India Captain Breaks Silence as Kolkata Police Launch Investigation

Sourav Ganguly Death Threats: Former India Captain Breaks Silence as Kolkata Police Launch Investigation

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has broken his silence after receiving death threat letters targeting him and his family. The former BCCI President reported the matter to Kolkata Police, who have launched an investigation into the threatening messages and courier trail.

Sourav Ganguly reacted to receiving death threats. Image Credit: ANI
Sourav Ganguly reacted to receiving death threats. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 08:39 IST

Former India national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly spoke out for the first time after receiving death threats in the form of letters. The 54-year-old and his family reportedly received death threats. Ganguly, who now serves as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has reported the matter to the police. Following this, Kolkata Police has kicked off a detailed investigation into the matter. Notably, Ganguly received two life-threatening letters on the 10th of August. 

Sourav Ganguly Speaks Out After Receving Death Threats

Former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday broke his silence on the alleged death threats received by him and his family over the past six months, expressing confidence that the authorities will take necessary action. Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a store at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, Ganguly said the threatening messages had been brought to the attention of the police. 

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“We have reported it to the police. I am sure the police will sort it out. The number is from here (Kolkata). Hopefully, the police will do the needful. I have security,” Ganguly, the former BCCI President, told reporters. Recently, a formal complaint was lodged at the Thakurpukur Police Station in Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly Reports Death Threats to Police

According to the police complaint, Ganguly and his family have reportedly been receiving threatening letters for around six months. The matter was taken more seriously earlier this week after two letters allegedly used words such as “eliminate” and “finish”. The family had initially viewed the messages as notes from overzealous fans, but the repeated threats and increasingly aggressive language prompted them to approach the police.

Kolkata Police Begins Investigation

Kolkata Police have already been checking to find out who the letters came from, and the path they took after being delivered to Ganguly’s office. The investigation officers have been examining the letters and have also been talking to the courier company, which handled the letters.

Based on their very initial findings, a courier company could have been the one who sent the letters, as per the reports. There were reports that police have uncovered a possible connection between a Belgharia-based person and the incident from the North 24 Parganas district.

Beyond calling up courier company officials to provide parcel and sender details if it was done through them, the consignments are being tracked to find where the orders were made and who delivered them to a famous batter.

Also Read: India Star Jemimah Rodrigues Misses Asia Cup, Asian Games Due to Hamstring Injury

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Sourav Ganguly Death Threats: Former India Captain Breaks Silence as Kolkata Police Launch Investigation
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Sourav Ganguly Death Threats: Former India Captain Breaks Silence as Kolkata Police Launch Investigation

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Sourav Ganguly Death Threats: Former India Captain Breaks Silence as Kolkata Police Launch Investigation
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