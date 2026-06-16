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Home > Sports News > Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page

Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page

Sourav Ganguly has filed a police complaint against the unofficial ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook page over alleged fake news and defamatory posts, including false claims that the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at his residence. The former India captain denied the reports as completely misleading and sought legal action against those responsible.

Sourav Ganguly filed police complaint against fake posts doing the rounds on social media platofrms. Image Credit: ANI
Sourav Ganguly filed police complaint against fake posts doing the rounds on social media platofrms. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 11:15 IST

Sourav Ganguly files complaint: On Monday, Sourav Ganguly, who is not only an ex-India cricket captain but also ex-president of BCCI, resorted to lodging a complaint with the police alleging that a Facebook account, which reportedly had millions of followers, was spreading false and defamatory material with the motive of tarnishing his image. He insisted on taking action against the administrators of the “Sourav Ganguly Fans” page, which is an unofficial fan page, and stated that the said posts were propagated from that page. His legal complaint against the former Indian skipper also referred to the media website SportzWiki.

Sourav Ganguly files police complaint

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has decided to register a complaint at Thakurpukur Police Station due to some derogatory remarks allegedly made on social media. The main complaint is against the “Sourav Ganguly Fans” unauthorized Facebook page, but it also mentions the media website Sportzwiki. One post allegedly stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted a raid at Ganguly’s residence; he has strongly denied it as completely false and misleading. 

In fact, Ganguly said that such fake content is being circulated purposely to tarnish his image. Ganguly was given a notice by the BCCI last month, requesting him to clarify ED matter after one of his two companies was under investigation for money laundering. Ganguly wrote to the board clarifying the matter and submitted that he was not even aware of the two companies and was not involved in any illegal activities. On June 15, the police, after the report was made have started investigating the matter.

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Similar cases occurring with Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar

Fake social media messages have also targeted other cricket players, including Ganguly. Sachin Tendulkar’s identity, image, and voice were used in unauthorized online posts and ads in 2023 without his knowledge. Tendulkar informed the Mumbai Police Crime Branch about the unknown persons who are misusing his identity for cheating and possibly luring the consumers on the internet.

The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell started a probe after getting the complaint and registered a case under sections 420, 465, and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the same way, Sunil Gavaskar has been strongly against the misuse of his identity on social media. Owing to the spreading of numerous false and defamatory contents in his name, including quotes and posts being altered without his permission, he has also reached out to legal authorities.

Also Read: Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident

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Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page
Tags: bccihome-hero-pos-13kolkata policesourav gangulySourav Ganguly complaintSourav Ganguly Facebook pageSourav Ganguly fans pageThakurpukur Police Station

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Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page
Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page
Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Fake ED Raid Posts, Seeks Action Against ‘Sourav Ganguly Fans’ Facebook Page
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