Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya on Thursday said that he would be undergoing home quarantine along with Sourav Ganguly after Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for coronavirus.

“Yes, I would be undergoing home quarantine for the next few days as per the required protocol. During the meeting with Police Authorities at Lal Bazar, only I was present on behalf of the Association. However, Snehasish Ganguly had joined during the later part of the brief visit at Eden Gardens,” Dalmiya told ANI.

CAB secretary Snehasish, who is the elder brother of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, was diagnosed with the infection on Wednesday and was subsequently admitted to a hospital.

Sourav, who recently celebrated his 48th birthday with family, might also go into home quarantine. Earlier on June 20, Snehasish said he is “perfectly healthy” and attending office daily after various media reports had claimed that he tested positive for coronavirus. When contacted Sourav, he was not available to comment on the same.

“I am perfectly healthy and I am going to the office every day. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times,” the CAB secretary had said.

“Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that are doing the rounds,” the former Ranji cricketer had added.

“These are tough times. He has admitted himself yesterday night at a city hospital. Other than having mild temperature, he is alright at the moment. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Dalmiya said.

