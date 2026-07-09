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Home > Sports News > Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Tributes To Former India Captain

Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Tributes To Former India Captain

Sourav Ganguly ICC Hall of Fame induction marked a historic moment on his 54th birthday. The former India captain became the 12th Indian in the ICC Hall of Fame, with Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh leading tributes to the legendary cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 21:44 IST

ICC Hall of Fame: Celebrating his 54th birthday, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly achieved many milestones. A biopic about his life, starring Rajkumar Rao in the titular role, had its first look poster released on his birthday. To make his day even more special, Ganguly was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The left-handed batter, who served in multiple positions in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), became only the 12th Indian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Sourav Ganguly inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Tributes continued to pour in for former India captain Sourav Ganguly a day after his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame, with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh leading the congratulations for one of Indian cricket’s most influential leaders. Ganguly, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on his 54th birthday and became the 12th Indian overall and the 10th Indian male cricketer to receive the prestigious honour.

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Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh react to Sourav Ganguly being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame



Sharing a post on X, Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly’s longtime opening partner and one of Indian cricket’s greatest batting duos congratulated his former skipper. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, one of the many players whose international career flourished under Ganguly’s captaincy, also paid tribute to his former skipper. Yuvraj, in his congratulatory post for Ganguly talked about how the former skipper did not just make a team but instilled belief in a generation of cricketers. 



Notably, Yuvraj were among many cricketers who gained prominence under Ganguly’s captaincy. Under his leadership, the Indian team reached the finals of the 2003 ODI World Cup, and a few players from that team went on to lift the trophy in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

ICC Hall of Fame

The ICC Hall of Fame, launched in 2009 during the governing body’s centenary celebrations, recognises players who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport. Cricketers become eligible for induction five years after their final international appearance.

Sourav Ganguly’s achievements for the Indian team



Ganguly’s international career spanned 424 matches, during which he amassed 18,575 runs, including 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries. Revered as the “God of Offside” for his elegant strokeplay, he scored 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 One-Day Internationals. 

As captain, Ganguly transformed Indian cricket during one of its most challenging periods. He led India in 196 international matches, registering 97 victories while guiding the team to memorable achievements, including the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph over Australia, India’s maiden Test series win in Pakistan in 2004, the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy final and the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup final. 

Beyond results, Ganguly is widely credited with instilling self-belief in the Indian team and backing a generation of young cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan and Gautam Gambhir, many of whom went on to play pivotal roles in India’s future ICC title-winning campaigns.

Also Read: Babar Azam Leads First Training Session as Pakistan Test Team Captain After Return | WATCH Viral Video

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Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Tributes To Former India Captain

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Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Tributes To Former India Captain
Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Tributes To Former India Captain
Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Tributes To Former India Captain
Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Tributes To Former India Captain

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