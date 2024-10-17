Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Sourav Ganguly Is Now The Director Of Cricket For JWS

Cricketing icon and one of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly has been named as Director of Cricket for JSW Sports on Thursday.

In this role, Ganguly will spearhead all cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals men’s IPL and women’s WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals that plays in the SA20 League in South Africa, a press release stated.
Speaking on the appointment, Parth Jindal said, that Ganguly is one of “sharpest brains” in the game, adding that he is delighted to have him onboard.
“Dada has always had a special place at JSW Sports. For us, he is family first and then the cricketing icon that he is. I’ve said this in the past, and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket, and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport. I am both humbled and delighted that Dada will now head all things cricket for JSW Sports in his role as Director,” Jindal stated.
Speaking on his new role, Ganguly said he is pleased to lend his cricketing experience, adding that JSW Sports is doing a “visionary work.”
“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally, which made this an easy decision. JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects,” he said.
After his playing days ended, Ganguly has been heavily involved in cricket. He served as the BCCI president from 2019 to 2022.
Ganguly joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where he worked alongside previous head coach Ricky Ponting, and later continued with the Capitals as Director of Cricket.
Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals are looking to make a major haul for the upcoming season,
After the departure of Ricky Ponting as the franchise head coach and Praveen Amre’s contract as assistant coach not being renewed, new faces will form the management that will be keen to guide the DC to its first IPL trophy.

