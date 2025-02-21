Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Sourav Ganguly Meets With Car Accident . How Did The Car Crash Happen?

Sourav Ganguly Meets With Car Accident . How Did The Car Crash Happen?

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was involved in a car accident on the Durgapur Highway near Dantanpur while traveling to Burdwan. Thankfully, no one was injured, and Ganguly continued his journey to attend events in Burdwan shortly after the incident.

Sourav Ganguly Meets With Car Accident . How Did The Car Crash Happen?

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly met with a car accident on Thursday night on the Durgapur Highway


Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team, was involved in a car accident on Thursday night while traveling on the Durgapur Highway near Dantanpur. The incident occurred as Ganguly was en route to Burdwan, where he was scheduled to attend an event. Thankfully, there were no injuries, and only minor damage was sustained by his vehicle.

What Happened in the Car Accident?

Ganguly was driving in his Range Rover when a lorry suddenly attempted to cut into his convoy. The unexpected move caused his vehicle to lose control. In an effort to regain stability, Ganguly’s driver quickly applied the brakes. However, this action led to a collision with the vehicle following behind Ganguly’s car. Despite the scare, no one was hurt, and the accident was quickly handled.

After a brief 10-minute pause to assess the situation, Sourav Ganguly resumed his trip and successfully made it to Burdwan. The former cricketer attended an event at Burdwan University, followed by another function organized by the Bardhaman Sports Association. Ganguly’s resilience in the face of the accident highlights his commitment to his responsibilities, as he fulfilled his event duties without delay.

Ganguly’s Address at Burdwan University Event

During his time at the Burdwan University event, Ganguly expressed his gratitude and excitement for the invitation. He said, “I am overwhelmed and it feels great to be in Burdwan. The Burdwan Sports Association (BDS) has been inviting me for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be here today. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has worked with Burdwan sports for 50 years, and many talented cricketers have come from this district. We will continue to recruit players from this region in the future.”

Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as one of India’s finest cricket captains. Under his leadership, India reached the final of the 2003 World Cup and achieved a historic victory on Pakistan soil. Ganguly’s influence on Indian cricket has been transformative, as he played a key role in shaping the future of the sport in the country.

