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Home > Sports News > Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threats: Kolkata Police Probe Letters Targeting Ex-India Captain and Wife Dona

Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threats: Kolkata Police Probe Letters Targeting Ex-India Captain and Wife Dona

Sourav Ganguly death threat case has sparked concern after the former India captain and wife Dona Ganguly received multiple life-threatening letters. Kolkata Police launched an investigation, tracking courier records, mobile numbers, and suspects linked to North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Sourav Ganguly and his wife have received death threats. Image Credit: ANI
Sourav Ganguly and his wife have received death threats. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 11:51 IST

Sourav Ganguly finds himself in some serious trouble after receiving multiple letters threatening the former Indian cricketer and his wife, Dona Ganguly’s lives. The former Indian captain, who now serves as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has reported the matter to the police. Following this, Kolkata Police has kicked off a detailed investigation into the matter. Notably, Ganguly received two life-threatening letters on the 10th of August. 

Sourav Ganguly And Wife Receive Death Threats

According to reports, Sourav Ganguly’s manager brought the matter to Kolkata Police’s attention. The police complaint disclosed that threatening letters were supposedly coming to Ganguly’s office for about six months. The letters were sent to him, but he did not feel that they were something serious.

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However, the latest letters have led Ganguly, the former BCCI President, to act right away. On Monday, Ganguly’s office was handed two letters. As per the police complaint, the person who had sent these letters expressed intent to assassinate Ganguly and his wife Dona. Besides that, the letters also included a threat of inflicting harm on the people close to the ex-captain of India, which has raised concerns about Ganguly and his family.

Kolkata Police Begins Investigation

Kolkata Police have already been checking to find out who the letters came from, and the path they took after being delivered to Ganguly’s office. The investigation officers have been examining the letters and have also been talking to the courier company, which handled the letters.

Based on their very initial findings, a courier company could have been the one who sent the letters, as per the reports. There were reports that police have uncovered a possible connection between a Belgharia-based person and the incident from the North 24 Parganas district.

Beyond calling up courier company officials to provide parcel and sender details if it was done through them, the consignments are being tracked to find where the orders were made and who delivered them to a famous batter.

A mobile number has so far come to light through these investigative steps. Officers are tracking movements of a SIM card thought to be used by the person the authorities are looking for.

Detectives have also been interviewing the people connected with the courier service and gathering any relevant information that might help identify and find the person owning and using that number. Their current work is to find out and confirm the identity as well as the whereabouts of that person on the suspected list.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

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Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threats: Kolkata Police Probe Letters Targeting Ex-India Captain and Wife Dona
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Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threats: Kolkata Police Probe Letters Targeting Ex-India Captain and Wife Dona
Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threats: Kolkata Police Probe Letters Targeting Ex-India Captain and Wife Dona
Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threats: Kolkata Police Probe Letters Targeting Ex-India Captain and Wife Dona
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