Considered as one of the most successful Indian captains in the gentlemen’s game, Sourav Ganguly accomplished almost everything under his reign. Whether it was the famous Natwest series against England, Sri Lanka or the 2002 Champions Trophy, Ganguly cemented his legacy as one of the greatest captains, who led the charge of the Men in Blue. One thing which he missed out his impeccable trophy cabinet as a captain was the ICC World Cup. Penning down his experiences of leading the charismatic Team India side in his autobiography, the Prince of Kolkata said that he wished MS Dhoni was part of his Indian cricket team which went on to the World Cup finals.

Ganguly and Co came close when they contested the 2003 ICC World Cup in South Africa. The Men In Blue missed out an opportunity to lay their hands on the coveted trophy when they lost to Australia in an unforgiving final at the ‎Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Ganguly in his autobiography titled A Century is Not Enough said that over the years he was in pursuit of players like MS Dhoni who remain cool calm and collected under pressure. The 45-year old was amazed by the fact when India spearhead by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Javagal Srinath were chasing glory in the 2003 World Cup, a young MS Dhoni was still a ticket collector in the Indian Railways.

“I had over the years constantly looked out for players who remain steady under pressure and possess the capability to change the course of the match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came to my notice in 2004, was a natural progression of this thought. I was impressed with MS Dhoni from day one,” Sourav Ganguly wrote in his autobiography. “I wish I’d Dhoni in my 2003 World Cup team. I was told that when we were playing the 2003 World Cup final he was still a ticket collector with Indian Railways. Unbelievable!” Ganguly added.

