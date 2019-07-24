Sourav Ganguly surprised with exclusion of Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane from ODI squad for West Indies: Ganguly opined that the time has come for the selectors to pick the same players in Test, ODI and T20 formats to gain confidence and rhythm.

Sourav Ganguly surprised with exclusion of Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane from ODI squad for West Indies: Former captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed surprise with the exclusion of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane from the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies. He said that there are many players selected by the BCCI’s selection committee who can play in all the three formats of the game. Ganguly opined that the time has come for the selectors to pick the same players in Test, ODI and T20 formats to gain confidence and rhythm.

The left-handed batsman said that the great teams had consistent players, adding that it is not about making all of them happy but to make the best team for the country. Ganguly also questioned the featuring of only few players in all formats. These include Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul. His comments came days after MSK Prasad-led panel picked squads for all the three formats under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

Here are the India squads for Test, ODI and T20:

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

India T20 squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya,Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini.

