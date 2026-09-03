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Home > Sports News > Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’

Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’

With the Indian football team set to play three international friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama this year, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his pride ahead of such high-profile matches.

Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — 'Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure'. (Image Credits: Indian Football X/X)
Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — 'Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure'. (Image Credits: Indian Football X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 19:18 IST

With the Indian football team set to play three international friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama this year, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his pride ahead of such high-profile matches. Ganguly, who has been an avid supporter of the Indian football for a quite a few years, opined that such playing such fixtures will give The Blue Tigers valuable exposure and help them improve.

I hope they come here with a very strong team” – Sourav Ganguly hopes to see Brazil’s full-strength squad in India

India will play three international friendlies against higher-ranked opposition, facing Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru before taking on five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6, both in Kolkata.

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“Football is a brilliant sport, and I really enjoy watching it. Brazil is one of the greatest footballing nations in the world, so I hope they come here with a very strong team. It will give our footballers valuable exposure because that’s what you need. When you play against players who are better than you, it helps you improve and become a better footballer,” Sourav Ganguly told the reporters on Thursday. 

Ganguly also stated that the arrival of Brazil, Uruguay and Panama in Bengal is a major boost for Indian football, providing players with valuable international exposure and opportunities to develop. 
He also stressed the importance of making such high-level fixtures a consistent feature.

“It’s very good for Indian football, and it’s not just Brazil. Uruguay and Panama are also coming to Bengal to play football. Hopefully, this continues consistently because playing against such teams will give our players a lot of valuable exposure and help them develop,” Ganguly added.

The three matches will provide India with valuable opportunities to test themselves against World Cup opposition, with all three nations having featured at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year.

India football squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama friendlies

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh
Head coach: Khalid Jamil

Reserves: Hrithik Tiwari, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’
Tags: Brazil national football teamIndia National Football Teamsourav gangulyUruguay national football team

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Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’
Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’
Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’
Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’

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