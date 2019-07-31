Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has backed Virat Kohli by saying that the current Indian skipper has all the right to tell that who he wants as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Sourav Ganguly: Virat has right to say who he wants as coach

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, said that the current captain of Team India, Virat Kohli has all the right to say that who he wants as a coach in order to guide and train his team for the future challenges and tournaments. Ganguly also quoted that Virat Kohli’s opinion matters a lot in the process of selecting a coach for his team. In his very first media interaction just after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exit, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli backed Ravi Shastri to continue as the head coach of the Indian Cricket team.

Sourav Ganguly stated on this that Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian Cricket team and he has got all the right to say what he wants for the betterment of the team and who he wants to see or doesn’t want to see as the coach of the Indian cricket team. Ganguly said this in consideration of Kohli’s comments at the pre-departure media interaction in Mumbai on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Sourav Ganguly himself was a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which appointed Shastri as the head coach of team India in the year 2017. The other two members were Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

This time, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consists of Anshuman Gaekwad, Kapil Dev, and Shantha Rangaswamy and these three will be selecting the head coach for the Indian cricket team. The deadline of the application ended on Tuesday and Ravi Shastri got an automatic entry in the selection process.

The Kapil Dev-led committee previously selected WV Raman as the Indian women’s cricket team coach in December.

