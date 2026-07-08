Sourav Ganguly’s First Reaction Goes Viral After Rajkummar Rao’s First Look in ‘Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story’ is Unveiled

With former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly celebrating his 54th birthday, ‘Dada’ received a special surprise as the makers of his upcoming biopic ‘Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story,’ unveiled its first look, headlined by accomplished actor Rajkumar Rao playing as the protagonist. Minutes after the poster was out, the 54-year-old shared the same on social media and reacted to Rajkumar Rao’s look, writing ‘The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao’

The poster recreates one of the historic moments of Ganguly’s career, showing a shirtless RajKummar Rao waving his jersey from the Lord’s balcony after India’s famous NatWest Trophy win over England in 2002. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Happy Birthday, our dearest Dada. @souravganguly #Dada #DadaTheSouravGangulyStory.”









The biographical sports drama will revolve around Dada’s journey from a young cricketer to one of India’s most successful captains. It will focus on his career, the challenges he faced, and the role he played in shaping a fearless Indian cricket team that inspired a new generation of players. Sourav Ganguly, who is celebrating his 54th birthday today, is a veteran Indian cricketer with more than 18,000 international runs. Dada’s famous shirtless celebration occurred after India’s historic comeback victory against England in the 2002 NatWest Series Final. The gesture was a direct response to English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had previously celebrated a series draw in Mumbai by taking off his own jersey on the field.



India chased down 326-run target in the final of the Natwest Tri-nation series in 2002 against the hosts England. The match was held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Mohammed Kaif (87 not out off 75 balls) and Yuvraj Singh (69 off 63 balls) were heroes of the match for India. ‘Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story’ is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and stars RajKummar Rao in the lead role. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL. The film is set to hit theatres on May 14, 2027.

Sourav Ganguly was a hugely influential captain and batsman

Taking over as the Indian captain following the infamous match-fixing scandal, the left-handed batter ushered the Men in Blue to some iconic wins, including the 2001 Test series victory against Australia at home, headlined by the unforgettable comeback by India in Kolkata. Ganguly also ushered India to their first World Cup final since 1983 when they reached the stage in 1983.

With the bat, the 54-year-old amassed over 15000 international runs and was known as the ‘God of the Off-side’ for his sumptuous drives through the cover region. Ganguly’s tally of 11363 ODI runs is the fourth-highest for India behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

(With inputs from ANI)