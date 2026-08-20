Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated by Indian Mixed Disability Team After 118-Run Win vs England — WATCH VIDEO

There is hardly a more iconic image than Sourav Ganguly’s wave of his shirt at Lord’s balcony after India defeated England in 2002. When you get a chance to recreate that moment, you would not want to miss that opportunity. Recently, when the Indian Mixed Disability team took on the England Mixed Disability team, the visitors recreated Ganguly’s celebration following a win at Lord’s.

The Indian team stormed towards a mammoth 118-run win, which was followed by the recreation of Ganguly’s historic celebration from 25 years ago.

WATCH: Indian Mixed Disability Team Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Celebration at Lord’s

When India wins at Lord’s, the celebrations hit different. A moment of pure cricketing joy on the Lord’s Balcony — coats off, spirits high, and the Tricolour flying with pride. 118 runs. One unforgettable celebration.@imRaviKChauhan@official_idca pic.twitter.com/o6IuoRJto8 — Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (@dcciofficial) August 19, 2026









Indian Mixed Disability team recorded a mammoth 118-run win over their English counterparts. However, it was not the margin of the victory that made the headlines but a celebration from the members of the team that stole the spotlight. Having won at Lord’s, some members of the team celebrated the huge victory with a recreation of Sourav Ganguly’s iconic ‘Jersey Waving’ celebration.

Coming into the match, the Indian team put up an outstanding performance by achieving an enormous 206/4 run tally in a T20 thanks to half-centuries from Arjun Gawre (68 off 44) and captain Majid Magray (63 off 19). Opener Sai Akash played a big part, hitting 48 off 38.

The English side had a really hard time against the Indian bowling attack, and Hilal Ahmad Wani was the pick with 4/21 from four overs, whereas Jayesh Parmar took 3/14 from two overs, which ended up in bowling out the host side for 88 in 13.4 overs.

Jonny Gale was the highest scorer for England, making 19 off 16 balls, followed closely by his opening partner Angus Brown who made 16 off 11.

Why Sourav Ganguly’s Celebration Still Lives in Minds of Indian Fans?

Sourav Ganguly’s celebration from 2002 still lives in the minds of Indian fans after 25 years because of what it represented. The former Indian skipper removed his T-shirt after the Men in Blue had done the unimaginable by chasing down a target of 326 to win the NatWest Trophy.

What made the achievement more special was that it came without a major contribution from Sachin Tendulkar. In the 90s and even the 2000s, there were hardly any Indian wins that were achieved without Tendulkar’s contribution.

Chasing a daunting total, it was Yuvraj Singh with 69 off 63 and Mohammad Kaif’s unbeaten 87 off 75 that sealed the win and the trophy for the Indian team. While Ganguly is mostly remembered for his celebration after the match, he made a more than useful contribution with the bat, scoring 60 off 43 in a 106-run opening stand with Virender Sehwag.

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