Home > Sports > Sourav Ganugly 53 Not Out: Celebrating the Captain Who’s Decisions Changed Indian Cricket

Sourav Ganugly 53 Not Out: Celebrating the Captain Who’s Decisions Changed Indian Cricket

Sourav Ganguly, on his 53rd birthday, is celebrated not just for his runs but for revolutionizing Indian cricket. Taking charge post the 2000 scandal, he backed young talent, made bold decisions, and built a fearless team. His leadership sparked India’s rise, both at home and abroad.

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 13:22:11 IST

Sourav Ganguly isn’t just remembered for his runs, he’s remembered for rewriting India’s cricketing mindset. As he celebrates his 53rd birthday, we look back not just at his best innings, but the bold decisions that shaped a generation and built a team of fearless match-winners.

The Mastermind Behind India’s Turnaround

When Ganguly took over the reins post the 2000 match-fixing scandal, Indian cricket was at its lowest. But “Dada” stepped up—not just as a skilled batter but as a visionary captain. One of his greatest traits was trusting his instincts, and backing his players to the hilt.

He sent VVS Laxman to bat at No. 3 in the 2001 Eden Gardens Test, a move that produced the iconic 281 (India were following on) and ended Australia’s 16-match winning streak. He bought Virender Sehwag to open in test cricket despite several doubts raised, a decision that gave India one of its most destructive opening batters in test cricket of all time.

When India lacked a reliable wicketkeeper, Sourav Ganguly convinced Rahul Dravid to don the gloves, allowing an extra batter and bringing much-needed balance to the ODI side. He saw potential in a raw, unpolished MS Dhoni and picked him when few knew his name. And when Dhoni faltered early, Ganguly promoted him to No. 3, result was the historic 148 vs Pakistan and the birth of a superstar and future captain cool. 

Building a Team that Believed

More than tactics, Sourav Ganguly instilled belief. He told young players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and MS Dhoni that they belonged at the international stage and they responded by becoming legends.

Under his leadership, India became a force overseas, with 11 away Test wins—the most by any Indian captain at the time. The shirt-swirling celebration at Lord’s in 2002 wasn’t just joy—it was symbolic of a new India that didn’t back down.

The Bat That Spoke Loudly Too

While Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy stood tall, his bat often did the talking. A debut 131 at Lord’s, a majestic 183 vs Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup, and a marathon 239 against Pakistan in 2007 are just glimpses of his class. In ICC tournaments, he rose to the occasion, hitting three tons in the 2003 World Cup and leading India to the final. Till date is the only Indian to score a century in an ICC Final match.

He ended his career with over 18,000 international runs, 100 ODI wickets, and a legacy no stat can measure. Sourav Ganguly would always be remembered as a captain who made India believe that it can win both at home and overseas. 

England Finish Strong, But India Take the Series Honours 3-2

