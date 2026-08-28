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Home > Sports News > South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Slams Cricket Australia Over Anaya Bangar Eligibility, Calls Decision ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Slams Cricket Australia Over Anaya Bangar Eligibility, Calls Decision ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

South Africa star Marizanne Kapp criticised Cricket Australia’s decision to allow transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar a pathway into women’s cricket. The daughter of Sanjay Bangar can play community cricket in Australia and could become eligible for elite cricket from March 2027.

Marizanne Kapp and Anaya Bangar in frame. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram
Marizanne Kapp and Anaya Bangar in frame. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 15:52 IST

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp of South Africa expressed disapproval of Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to provide transgender athlete Anaya Bangar with a route back into competitive cricket.

Anaya, daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, underwent gender-affirming surgery earlier this year in March. She has been offered a pathway into competitive cricket as per CA’s ‘Inclusion of Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy’. Until March 2027, when she will face a test to determine her serum testosterone concentration, she will be eligible to play community cricket in “any state or territory of Australia”. If she meets the policy requirements, she will be eligible for elite-level cricket in the country from March 2027 onwards.

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Posting a report from Australian media on her Instagram, Kapp wrote, “Absolutely ridiculous. This should not be allowed.” The South African all-rounder tagged the official WBBL account on her story while criticising the move. 

An expert panel comprising of Jacqui Partridge (CA, Head of Integrity), Emily Yates (CA, Integrity Partner, Legal), Peter Roach (CA Head of Scheduling, Operations and Domestic Cricket), Dr Peter Harcourt (CA, Anti-Doping Medical Officer) and Dr Pip Inge (CA Team Doctor) (relevant expert) considered her case and confirmed that subject to compliance with the policy, she will be eligible for elite cricket in the country from March 2027.

Anaya Bangar Set to Participate in Female Australian Cricket

“Under Cricket Australia’s Policy, a player seeking to participate in the female category of Elite Cricket must establish that their serum testosterone concentration has been below 10 nmol/L continuously for a period of no less than 12 months,” said an email to Anaya from CA.

“Based on the medical information provided, this requirement will be satisfied in March 2027. Accordingly, your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy’s eligibility requirements. Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination,” added the email.

Also Read: India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch the 7th Place Playoff Match? Live Streaming Details And Start Time

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South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Slams Cricket Australia Over Anaya Bangar Eligibility, Calls Decision ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’
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South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Slams Cricket Australia Over Anaya Bangar Eligibility, Calls Decision ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

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South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Slams Cricket Australia Over Anaya Bangar Eligibility, Calls Decision ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’
South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Slams Cricket Australia Over Anaya Bangar Eligibility, Calls Decision ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’
South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Slams Cricket Australia Over Anaya Bangar Eligibility, Calls Decision ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’
South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Slams Cricket Australia Over Anaya Bangar Eligibility, Calls Decision ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

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