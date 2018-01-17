In the second test match played at Centurion, South Africa beats India by 135 runs. Africa is ahead in 3 match series by 2-0, and one more test match is yet to be played, at Johannesburg from 24th January. Paceman Lungi Ngidi's took five-wicket haul in his debut match and made it easy for South Africa. While Rohit Sharma was the only successful batsman to score 47 runs in India’s 2nd innings.

South Africa rode on debutant paceman Lungi Ngidi’s maiden five-wicket haul to thrash an underwhelming India by 135 runs on the final morning of the second cricket Test at the SuperSport Park here on Wednesday. With the win, South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber even as Virat Kohli lost his first Test series as India skipper. Chasing 287 to win and level the series, India, who conceded a 28-run lead in their first innings, danced to the tunes of the right-arm pacer Ngidi (6/39) to be bundled out for a paltry 151 after the morning session was extended by 15 minutes, thanks to India losing their wickets in heaps.

The total could have been worse minus the 54-run eighth wicket stand between Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami as the South African pacers dominated the proceedings all throughout the morning. Resuming the day at 35/3, India lost the overnight duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (19) and Parthiv Patel (19) in quick succession before all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his way back to the dressing room after being splendidly caught behind by stumper Quinton de Kock. Pujara lasted only three overs before gifting his wicket away to another suicidal run-out, similar to his dismissal in the first innings.

The Saurashtra right-hander perished in his attempt to steal a third run, off a throw from AB de Villiers, with stumper Quinton de Kock completing the rest. Thereafter, Patel, who was middling the ball well during his 49-ball stay, fell to a short ball from Kagiso Rabada, caught brilliantly by a running Morne Morkel. Ngidi then joined the party to get rid of Pandya, who foolishly attempted to guide a short wide delivery over the wicketkeeper, only to find de Kock pulling it off with a stunning one-handed effort. The debutant struck immediately to pack back Ravichandran Ashwin (3), caught behind before Shami arrived to forge a 54-run eighth wicket stand with Rohit.

Despite his partners departing one by one at the other end, the 30-year-old Rohit continued playing his natural game, defending the good balls and taking the left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to the cleaners, before falling short by three runs for his 10th Test half-century. With lunch around the corner, Rohit, who survived 74 balls and struck four boundaries and a six, mistimed a short delivery from Rabada only to find a diving De Villiers completing the catch at long leg. The departure of Rohit meant the Proteas needed two wickets to seal the tie and series in their favour and Ngidi helped the host’s inch closer by picking his fifth victim in the form of Shami’s wicket.

Ngidi was simply unstoppable in the morning, as he immediately accounted for the wicket of No.11 Jasprit Bumrah (2), to help the Proteas to a comprehensive win. For the Proteas, Rabada complemented Ngidi well by taking three wickets.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Final Scoreboard

South Africa (First Innings): 335

India (First Innings): 307

South Africa (Second Innings): 258

India (Second Innings): 151/10

Murali Vijay b Rabada 9

Lokesh Rahul c Maharaj b Lungi Ngidi 4

Cheteshwar Pujara run out (de Villiers/de Kock) 19

Virat Kohli lbw b Lungi Ngidi 5

Parthiv Patel c Morne Morkel b Rabada 19

Rohit Sharma c de Villiers b Rabada 47

Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 6

Ravichandran Ashwin c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 3

Mohammed Shami c Morne Morkel b Lungi Ngidi 28

Ishant Sharma not out 4

Jasprit Bumrah c Philander b Lungi Ngidi 2

Extras 5 (b 4, w 1)

Total 151 all out (in 50.2 Overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Murali Vijay, 7.5 ov), 2-16 (Lokesh Rahul, 11.1 ov), 3-26 (Virat Kohli, 15.6 ov), 4-49 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 26.1 ov), 5-65 (Parthiv Patel, 29.5 ov), 6-83 (Hardik Pandya, 35.3 ov), 7-87 (Ravichandran Ashwin, 37.1 ov), 8-141 (Rohit Sharma, 47.2 ov), 9-145 (Mohammed Shami, 48.2 ov), 10-151 (Jasprit Bumrah, 50.2 ov)

Bowling:

Vernon Philander 10-3-25-0

Kagiso Rabada 14-3-47-3

Lungisani Ngidi 12.2-3-39-6

Morne Morkel 8-3-10-0

Keshav Maharaj 6-1-26-0